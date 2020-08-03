Illinois community leaders want to abolish history lessons in schools

State Representative LaShawn K. Ford joined a group of Evanston leaders Sunday to ask the state to stop its current history lessons, saying that history books and current curriculum practices "unfairly communicate our history" and "pass overlook the contributions of women and members of blacks, Jewish communities, LGBTQ and other groups, "Ford said in a statement to CNN.
"Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should devote more attention to civic education and ensure that students understand our democratic processes and how they can participate," he said. "I am also alarmed that people continue to display symbols of hatred, such as the recent display of the Confederate flag in Evanston."
Meleika Gardner, board member of We Will, an organization that fights for the rights of women and children in local law, created an amendment to the Ford bill to add a school code to study the movement of American civil rights, pre-slavery history and additional areas. study to the Black History part of the compulsory curriculum rather than an elective, he told CNN.
"It is very damaging," he said of the current curriculum. "It feeds on systemic racism if they feed you with that information."
Gardner testified before the house committee in March about the bill. Sunday's press conference was the third time the group met to discuss the importance of the bill and the change in the curriculum.
"We want to keep it fresh in people's minds," said Gardner. "With everything that happens in the weather, with George Floyd, this is the perfect time because people are starting to wake up."
Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty said he is not comfortable talking about education, curriculum and whether or not history lessons should be discontinued, but he does support HB 4954, according to a statement.
"I am interested in learning more and believe that black history should be taught to all children and include all the groups, women, Latinos, and indigenous people that helped build the United States."
Ford told CNN that the General Assembly will be out until November, but hopes to see movement in HB 4954 when it returns.