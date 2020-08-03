Illinois community leaders want to abolish history lessons in schools

State Representative LaShawn K. Ford joined a group of Evanston leaders Sunday to ask the state to stop its current history lessons, saying that history books and current curriculum practices "unfairly communicate our history" and "pass overlook the contributions of women and members of blacks, Jewish communities, LGBTQ and other groups, "Ford said in a statement to CNN.

"Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should devote more attention to civic education and ensure that students understand our democratic processes and how they can participate," he said. "I am also alarmed that people continue to display symbols of hatred, such as the recent display of the Confederate flag in Evanston."

The call to action is not new to Ford and community leaders. It is an ongoing initiative that began in February when Ford helped introduce HB 4954, which calls for the school code to be amended to include commemorative holidays to observe the principles of non-violence and human and civil rights.

Meleika Gardner, board member of We Will, an organization that fights for the rights of women and children in local law, created an amendment to the Ford bill to add a school code to study the movement of American civil rights, pre-slavery history and additional areas. study to the Black History part of the compulsory curriculum rather than an elective, he told CNN.