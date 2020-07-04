Illinois police chief, former Secret Service agent shot by Reagan, announces retirement

An Illinois police chief retires 39 years after he stopped a killer bullet targeting former President Ronald Reagan with his chest.

Tim McCarthy was part of the details of the Reagan Secret Service at the Washington Hilton Hotel when Reagan was shot in an attempted murder of a gunman on March 30, 1981.

After retiring from the Secret Service, McCarthy became the chief of police at Orland Park.

He announced his retirement this week, saying that after 26 years on the job in the Chicago suburb, he wanted to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His retirement date is August 1.

"It was a great race," McCarthy, 71, told WLS-TV on Wednesday. "I would do it for another 10 years, but the family, at some point, comes first."

Aspiring assassin John Hinckley Jr. fired seven rounds in the attempt on Reagan's life. Reagan's press secretary, James Brady, who was seriously injured after being shot in the head, and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty, who was shot in the neck, were also injured in the shooting. Hinckley spent decades after the confined shooting in a psychiatric hospital before being released in 2016.

McCarthy told WLS about that fateful day.

"I turned back to where I thought the shots were coming from, I tried to get as big as I could and behold, they hit me in the chest," he said.

He said he had a great relationship with Reagan and his wife Nancy after the president left office.

"But you have to remember that it is also a business, and you have to separate those things," he told the station.

"That was my job to protect him, President (Jimmy) Carter, whoever he was," he said. "I'm glad I was able to do it at the time. I'm glad the training was worth it."

McCarthy is pulling out at a time when police officers are being criticized. But he said he hopes it doesn't discourage people from pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“Most of our departments are extremely professional, but we make mistakes. But we have to minimize them. What happened in Minneapolis shouldn't have happened, ”he said, referring to George Floyd's death on May 25 while in police custody.

Associated Press contributed to this report.