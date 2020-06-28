Illinois reports more than 600 additional cases of coronavirus, 15 deaths

On Sunday, Illinois public health officials confirmed 646 additional cases of the new coronavirus with 15 deaths.

The latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed that doctors administered nearly 24,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

State authorities have said that Illinois has made faster than expected progress in meeting the health metrics linked to the reopening. Last Friday, Illinois allowed restaurants to reopen indoor food with limited capacity and allowed other companies to reopen with restrictions.

Overall, there have been more than 141,700 total confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and more than 6,800 deaths. More than 1.5 million tests have been administered.

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING KILLS A 20-MONTH CHILD: "WHEN IS HE GOING TO STOP?"

On Friday, the state entered its fourth of five phases as part of Governor J.B.'s "Restoration of Illinois." Pritzker. In addition to the restaurant changes, people in the state could go to the movies and exercise in gyms, among other activities.

However, authorities warned they could re-impose restrictions if coronavirus cases or hospitalization rates increase, the Chicago Tribune reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For most people, the coronavirus has caused mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and infirm, it could trigger serious symptoms and become fatal.

Associated Press contributed to this report.