I'm officially supporting a Bugsy and Alex Romance in & # 39; Below Deck Med & # 39;

In addition to Hannah and Chef Ben's little flirtation in Season 1, it was Season 2's love triangle between Chef Adam, Malia, and Wes that really took things to the next level for the Bravo series. Season 3 blessed us with my favorite franchise relationship so far, that between Hannah and Conrad who collapsed on cigarettes, all while Joao made sure his love triangle with the two stews Brooke and Kasey stayed as spiky as ever. . Season 4 gave us the strange sweetness of Aesha and Jack, and now Season 5 is giving us three couples of varying degrees of intrigue. For some strange reason, the show keeps us updated on the strange flirting of text between sailor Pete and former second stew Lara, a relationship in which he couldn't have been less interested, even if those two deserved each other. Jess and Rob are also warming up, but something tells me that they will collapse just as quickly. That is why I am officially fully supporting Alex and Bugsy to be the star romance of this season.

It was clear that the sailor was in love with the new second stew during his first full day on the boat, as he found himself blushing as she was working hard to create one of her signature table landscapes. But in the last episode, flirting was taken to a higher level. The two sat next to each other during a group dinner on their free night, it was already a good sign, and when asked about what they were discussing, Alex said in his interview: "It's a bit fuzzy for me of what What were we talking about". . "It probably didn't help much that they were both beaten that night, and after hugging her during the drive home, they found themselves frolicking in the very cold jacuzzi.

Despite the fact that they didn't turn on the heat in the water, they kept warm with his words when he leaned in to say, "We are discreet, like, in love, you can fight, it's fine." The two of them even felt comfortable enough with each other for her to signal their "shrug" once they emerged from the cold water. The two exchanged drunken goodnight words, with Alex even awkwardly kissing Bugsy on the head. (Upon your request!) Before retiring to your own bunk bed.

Here's why I'm completely here for this pairing – it feels so cute. All relationships come with drama, but this seems to be tolerable drama, as there is enough anger-inducing drama elsewhere on the ship (looking at you, Pete's disgusting DTF conversation). Also, this relationship would benefit everyone on the ship. For Bugsy, it would be a good distraction and one that would make her worry less about her working relationship with Hannah. For Alex, it would help him ignore Pete's silly pranks and probably keep his distance from the deckmate, considering that Bugsy has made her feelings for him quite clear, and she's unimpressed at best. This should allow Alex to focus on being a good guy to keep his attention.

And the chances that this ship can set sail? Pretty good! As Bugsy recently told Decider, "An interesting thing for me is that I'm much more open to romance on a boat. Open to that, if anything is going to come from that. Trying to balance work and romance, which is something in which I've always been against. But I'm kind of open this season. " He said the reason he even entertained the idea this time was that, as a second stew, he had "much less responsibility" and therefore thought, "Why not have a little fun with it?" To have much bugsy, because that's what we want to see.

