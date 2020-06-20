Im racist? You may not like the answer

But a Google search and some books can only go so far by answering such a complex and loaded query.

So CNN called some activists, psychologists, and historians and asked: How would you help whites answer that question?

The first step in self-knowledge is to define what it means to be racist and to define racism itself.

Wornie Reed, a veteran civil rights activist and director of the Virginia Tech Center for Race and Social Policy, says: "A racist person is a person who commits racist acts."

Those acts, he says, are backed by a set of beliefs that support the idea that race determines human traits and abilities and automatically makes one race superior to another.

"If they do racist things, I'm willing to call them racist," says Reed. "You can be a racist even if you don't intend to be."

What about racism? It is not one thing but many.

Academics say it is a race-based advantage system. It is a collection of stereotypes, prejudices and discriminatory behavior. It is open and covert. And it operates at the individual, group and social level.

The truth? They all have racist attitudes

This is the bad news if you are one of those people who asks, "Am I a racist?"

"If you have to ask if it's racist, it is," says Angela Bell, an assistant professor of psychology at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. "And if you don't ask if you're racist, you are."

Bell's paradoxical response is part of what she and others say about racism: It is almost impossible not to be racist in the United States. If you think you are immune to that, that denial in itself is part of how racism is perpetuated.

"You start with the assumption that yes, because everyone living in the United States has internalized stereotypes about blacks," says Mark Naison, an activist and professor of African American studies at Fordham University in New York City.

"One of the things I learned very early in my development is that everyone in American society internalized anti-black attitudes because they are so ingrained in our culture," he says.

That includes white liberals like him, Naison discovered.

He was in a relationship with a black woman for six years. His family practically became his family because he spent a lot of time with them. One day she stumbled upon a research paper she had written at the university. He started reading it and was amazed at how consistent and well-written it was, and then hit him.

"I said, 'Holy shit!'" He remembers. "I had internalized all of these expectations that blacks are intellectually weaker. I have to work on myself."

A great deal of anti-racism work today leads to talk about "implicit bias" or "racial bias." Those are terms that describe how stereotypes and racial assumptions infiltrate our subconscious. People can act and think racist without knowing it.

A classic example of this was a famous experiment in which researchers sent 5,000 fictional resumes in response to job announcements. Some applicants had names that appeared white, such as "Brendan," while others had names that appeared black, such as "Jamal."

Applicants with names that looked white were 50% more likely to receive interview calls than their black-looking counterparts.

However, some academics have trouble with terms like "implicit bias." They feel that it offers people an excuse to justify their racism by stating, "My subconscious forced me to do it."

"The term racial bias perpetuates the notion that racism is beyond your control, and that is not usually the case," says Bell, the professor of psychology. "People may not think they have control over racism, and they can never get rid of it. It is absolutely under their control."

It doesn't matter if you voted for Obama

However, it can be devilishly difficult for people to see racism on their own, says Bell, who studies how people don't recognize their own racism.

Some of that is due to what psychologists call "moral license and credentialing." Translation: A white liberal who boasts, "I would have voted for Obama the third time if I could," may be trying to indicate that he or she is beyond racism.

In 2009, Stanford University researchers published a study that found that expressing support for Obama made some people feel justified in favor of whites over blacks.

Daniel Effron, who helped conduct the study, said at the time:

"This is the psychological equivalent of when people in an informal conversation say something like 'Many of my best friends are black'. They say that because they are about to say something else that worries them it could be interpreted as prejudiced" .

There is also a trend for people to evaluate themselves as superior to others, Bell says.

She cites an experiment she helped conduct in which she asked college students to complete an online questionnaire asking if they had ever engaged in racist behavior, such as using the N word.

Months later, the same participants were asked to review similar responses from randomly selected students. The problem was that they were actually checking their own answers, but they didn't know it.

"People rated themselves as less racist than the other person," says Bell, "even though the other person was them."

Individual racism is not as harmful as institutional racism.

People have different ideas on how to get rid of racism. Some say that the focus should be on institutional racism [in schools, the police, the workplace] and not on people's feelings.

Reed says many white Americans see "racism as psychology," a definition of naval gaze that focuses on what people feel inside and personal manifestations of racial hostility, such as racial slurs.

Reed says the goal of the civil rights movement was not to improve whites. It was to purge the institutions of racism so that blacks could have equal access to jobs, housing and education.

Not enough white Americans understand that racism is much more destructive when it infects an institution like the criminal justice system, he says.

"If you take Mother Teresa out of the grave and put her in charge of any criminal justice system in any state," he says, "she would be, unless the system changed, the largest racist in the state."

How to know if you are racist

A Google search for "Am I a racist" offers a questionnaire, but racist attitudes are too complex to diagnose that way. Naison, however, asks some questions that may give you a clue.

Are you surprised when you meet a black person whose command of language, speech or writing is at the highest level?

Do you assume that when you meet a black person in an athletic competition, he or she will be stronger or faster than you?

Do you feel anxiety when a group of young black men walk down the street towards you, or a pang of fear when a black man checks your gas meter or repairs the house?

If you answered yes to these questions, you could be racist, says Naison.

Add that black people who come in contact with you will probably know that you are a racist before you do. Blacks can often read white people's body language when they experience these racist thoughts, he says. It could be something as simple as speeding up your walk when a black man approaches the street or hesitating to open the door when a black man rings the bell.

Naison says that most whites practice what he calls "aversive racism," or engage in behaviors, some of them unconscious, "allowing blacks to know that they are uncomfortable with them."

How not to be racist

One of the biggest obstacles to fighting racism is despair. There is a belief that racism will never be eliminated because it always adapts to survive, and humans are too tribal to look beyond superficial differences in others.

But the modern framework of racism, a racial hierarchy with white at the top and black at the bottom, is a relatively recent fabrication. The notion that darker-skinned people are inherently inferior was devised around 500 years ago by Europeans to justify slavery and colonial conquest, scholars say.

History lessons will not prevent someone from being racist. But something else can: Genuine, sustained personal relationships with people of color.

"Reading books is a good thing, and participating in study groups is fine, but making your social media really diverse is critical," says Naison, the Fordham professor. "You can't live in a white bubble."

However, most whites are socially isolated from people of other ethnicities, he says. Naison says she goes to the homes and celebrations of white friends and hardly ever sees people of color.

"And these are people who support all possible justice issues and who are marching in the Black Lives Matter protests," he says.

Naison says he never had to ask Google: "Am I a racist?" Because your world is full of people of color who will tell you if you are being racist.

"I have had a great life and I have learned to make this happen," he says. "If I can do it, you can too."

Perhaps starting that journey begins with a less self-centered question for Google.

Instead of "Am I a racist?" ask yourself:

What am I doing to stop the racism I see in the world?