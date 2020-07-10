Images from the security camera show Naya Rivera boarding the boat hours before the disappearance.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has released security footage with former "Glee" star Naya Rivera renting and boarding a pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles on Wednesday in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

About a minute after filming, the 33-year-old actress can be seen parking her car and taking her 4-year-old son Josey to rent a pontoon. The two are escorted to a boat before leaving the dock.

According to previous reports, the rental was made around 1 p.m. and the boat was due to return to shore about 3 hours later.

Authorities are not entirely sure what happened during that time, but hours later, Josey was found alone in the boat and said that he and his mother went swimming and never embarked again.

The investigation is ongoing, but Rivera is presumed dead.

A comprehensive search for the actress is ongoing, which has become a "slow process" due to "difficult conditions" such as low visibility on the lake, the sheriff's office said in a press release on Thursday.

According to authorities, approximately 100 people are involved in the search, including divers and aerial equipment, and Rivera had previous boat experience on the lake.

In the Thursday statement, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said: "Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident."

Josey, who is also the son of Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, is safe and "in good health," authorities say.

"The family is going through a very traumatic time right now," Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times.

Rivera played Santana López in the six seasons of "Glee". He also released the song "Sorry" in 2013 with rapper Big Sean.

A handful of actress "Glee" co-stars have voiced concerns online, including Demi Lovato, who was the guest star on the show, with a love interest in Rivera's character.

"Please pray that @nayarivera is found safe and sound," read a message in her Instagram story along with a picture of a burning candle.

Later he shared a second message that said: "Pray for Naya, nothing is impossible with God."

