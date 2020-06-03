IMG Academy, MGM list of top WNBA sites to play

Two people familiar with the situation say the WNBA plans to hold games in one location if there is a season this year and that the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the IMG Academy in Florida are top candidates.

There is no date yet for the 2020 season to begin.

People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because possible locations have not been publicly announced. Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner he told the AP last month that the league was considering a handful of scenarios that included playing in one or two places.

The logistics details of how the league and its 12 teams would operate anywhere are unclear.

Engelbert told the AP once again Tuesday that the league has spoken about a number of options, but declined to confirm whether IMG Academy or MGM topped the list of possible destinations.

"We are looking at the pros and cons of several different places," said Engelbert.

The commissioner reiterated once again that the health and safety of players and teams was a priority.

The league postponed the start of his season in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA was supposed to start playing on May 15.

If the league goes with MGM Resorts, it would have some options of where the games could be held, but one would probably be ruled out: Mandalay Bay. That's the local court for the Las Vegas Aces, which are owned by MGM Resports. The league would not want to give the Aces an even greater competitive advantage.

The IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida, about 100 miles from Disney World near Orlando, where the NBA is negotiating to restart its season in July.

The commissioner confirmed one of the many topics for discussion with the union: Players were paid on Monday and will receive another check in a couple of weeks.

Players, who earn a base salary between $ 57,000 and $ 215,000, are generally paid nine times during an Olympic year, but were paid a twelfth of their salary this week. The plan is for players to receive checks during 12 pay periods.

The league and union will assess where they are at the end of the month in terms of starting the season and whether players will continue to charge next month.

Players would normally be paid every two weeks beginning June 1 and their last checks will arrive at the end of the regular season.