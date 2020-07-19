Immigrants know that America's bastards are ridiculously wrong

It is my verse from America, the day my mother and I arrived in the United States. He was only 1 year old, and the United States was mired in his 70s sadness.

Every July 20, we celebrate. It is there with birthdays and anniversaries for our family.

It is the day we become free.

My father had been granted permission to leave the Soviet Union first and had arrived in Brooklyn the previous summer. Nineteen seventy-seven was a particularly difficult time for New York and the nation. It would be two more years before President Jimmy Carter delivered his infamous "unrest" speech, but the crisis was in sight when my father landed at JFK airport.

A few days after his arrival, the 1977 blackout occurred. The lights went out in New York and with them the basic sense of security. Riots ensued; fires and looting were widespread. It wouldn't have been crazy for a new immigrant to wonder if he was wrong.

When my mother and I arrived (a year later), the country was in disarray. The overwhelming feeling was that America's best days were behind us.

Then things started to change. It was not easy, but the United States achieved a notable upward climb. President Ronald Reagan was elected in a message of hope. It created favorable conditions at the federal level, and the American people did the rest.

It would be 13 more years before Rudy Giuliani was elected mayor. Thanks to his policies, Gotham became the safest big city in the country and an urban model for the rest of the world.

Perhaps these amazing successes led many to believe that no work was required to maintain our security and prosperity. We are just beginning to pay the price for such complacency.

Believing in the United States, and that the core of our country is good and solid, should not be linked to any president or political party. However, the far left continually pushes the line that the United States is desperate and terrible. The Democratic Party often follows it. It is not good for any of us when half of the country's population thinks we stink.

In January 2012, I attended an event hosted by WNYC New York Public Radio. It was highly likely that I was the only conservative in the room. WNYC host Brian Lehrer called for a room full of New York liberals, people who should have been excited by the first term of President Barack Obama, who was optimistic about the future of the United States.

I was one of the only two people who raised a hand.

Last year, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the United States offered most citizens little more than "junk," due to inequality and other social ills. Normally, when someone insults the United States, I bristle, my nose flutters, and I'm ready to defend my country. But this time I smiled. It was fun.

Here was a member of Congress, extremely privileged and totally unaware of how lucky she was to have been born an American. His anger and fury, his provincial mentality, are the product of his ignorance. She does not know how people around the world live. She doesn't know trash.

Bless your heart!

However, hating the United States has real consequences. There is now a movement to erase America's imperfect history. Every day brings a new online version of how we should get rid of our National Anthem or remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from New York City Hall.

We should resist this movement. Our collective history is important, and should not be discounted.

There is irony in the fact that the part that considers itself "pro-immigrant" is also the one that wants to destroy the rich and complicated heritage of our country. If Democrats believe that immigrants come to the United States to be anything but American, they are joking. My family and millions of people came here wanting to be free, say what we want, love how we want, and raise American children who will know nothing but freedom.

The day my mother and I became citizens and said the Pledge of Allegiance in a room full of new Americans, there were few dry eyes in the house. Don't end our patriotic displays because an influential fringe has decided that they are somehow bad.

We are at a difficult time in the history of our nation. But if an immigrant family, arriving in a new country in the late 1970s and tumultuous, could believe in the goodness of the United States and hope for a better day, so could we all. America's best days are yet to come, if we remember what made us great in the first place.

Twitter: @Karol