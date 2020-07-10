Immigration advocates, educators criticize new ICE rule restricting foreign college students: "It really has no basis"

Zhou Yo has one more year left of his master's program at the Princeton University School of Architecture.

Hailing from Shanghai, he has been in the United States since he began his undergraduate work at the University of Illinois almost six years ago, having to renew his student visa every year.

Then the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and a new Department of Homeland Security rule issued this week warns foreign students that they could be deported if their respective institutions only offer online classes the fall semester. Experts say the rule is a way to put pressure on colleges and universities to reopen even when coronavirus cases are emerging in the U.S.

"If we have to go, I think compared to students from other countries, as Chinese international students we would face more stressful situations, I couldn't even say what I'm going to do, I just don't know," Zhou said.

The DHS rule states that those students "who attend fully online schools cannot take a full load of online courses and remain in the United States. The United States Department of State will not issue visas to enrolled students in schools and / or programs that are fully online for the fall semester, neither the United States Customs and Border Protection will allow these students to enter the United States. "

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with the state of California, have filed a lawsuit over the temporary rule change, and immigration advocates and higher education experts are confident that a emergency judicial relief.

"I feel like the rule is just mean, during the last semester they allowed these students to continue in the United States and do the same thing that American students were doing when it comes to online classes. So there is no reason to change it. " "explained Allen Orr, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, a group representing more than 16,000 international students.

Orr said a court will likely issue a temporary restraining order for the new rule as early as next week.

The Trump administration defended the action on Wednesday.

"I think politics speaks for itself, you don't get a visa to take classes online at the University of Phoenix, so why would you if you were only taking classes online generally," said the press secretary for the White House, Kayleigh McEnany.

But now some schools are trying to avoid the problem. The University of Southern California (USC) announced that it would offer international students the option to enroll in a class in person at no cost to thwart the possibility of deportation.

Orr said this cosmetic solution only goes so far and shows the illogical nature of the rule itself.

Why should there be this shallow dance around the ruler? If the concern is so great, why should we have only one class and they can stay? It shows that the rule really has no basis, "Orr said.

From an economic perspective, the costs could be enormous. There are more than 1 million international students in the U.S.

& # 39; International students are responsible for just over $ 40 billion in the American economy, not in rational self-interest to deprive us of these students' income, they pay the rent, they buy pizza, they go out to dinner, everything young people, "said Frederick Lawrence, former president of Brandeis University and current head of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Zhou says that if he had to leave, expensive and infrequent flights to and from China could be a major obstacle. He acknowledged that he would have no choice but to stay here illegally if the courts upheld the rule.

"Especially for Asian students, let's say we go back (to our home countries) and take classes online, it still has a 12-13 hour time difference, which means you could have your classes after midnight," Zhou said. .

In a case where the rule went into effect, a Harvard student was recently denied entry to the US only this week.

"The difference is time zones, Wi-Fi streaming, class participation, all of those things are easy if they're close, everyone has equal access to technology. In places around the world, those things may not be available and that it's the reason why students are in the United States in the first place, Orr said.