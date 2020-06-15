Immigration: Supreme Court Will Not Hear California Sanctuary Law Case

The Trump administration had asked the court to intervene and review the law, and the court refused to do so.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, two of the conservative members of the Court, supported handling the case.

The law, and others like it, have caused a firestorm among the federal government, making immigration enforcement a priority, and some states that say they have the right to determine how best to use their own resources.

During his State of the Union address last January, President Donald Trump lamented California's effort, which he called a "scandalous law."