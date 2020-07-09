Immigration: The past 4 months brought unprecedented crackdown on legal entry into the U.S.

Within four months, people who have migrated to the United States legally, or are trying to do so, have uprooted their lives amid a litany of changes attributed to the pandemic. The abrupt changes have left immigrants and their families in limbo: confused, frustrated, and struggling to figure out their next steps.

Among them was Shreeya Thussu.

For three years, the 21-year-old senior at the University of California, Berkeley lived and studied in the United States. Now the place she calls home could deport her, depending on her load of college courses.

"We don't really know what's going on. Everyone is trying to find ways to schedule a class in person, but there aren't many options," Thussu, who serves as president of the Berkeley International Student Association, told CNN.

Just a few days ago, foreign companies and workers went through a state of similar concern, while many of the people trying to come to the United States with green cards learned that that won't be a possibility for the rest of the year. And before that, the Trump administration largely banned immigrants, including children and asylum seekers, from entering the U.S.

Immigration advocates, lawyers and experts say there is no doubt that the administration is taking advantage of the pandemic to overhaul the immigration system, pointing in part to a series of recent changes that block highly-skilled immigrants that the administration has repeatedly claimed. who wants to come to the United States.

"It would be expected that during this massive economic and public health crisis the administration's agenda would be pushed aside, but instead it has been as aggressive if not more aggressive than ever," said Sarah Pierce, policy analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy, A Washington-based group of experts.

Those caught in the crosshairs are suffering the consequences.

& # 39; I was in shock & # 39;

ICE's announcement this week prohibiting foreign students from taking courses online alone in the US surprised many, after the agency had provided more flexibility in the spring.

"I was in shock," Valeria Mendiola, a student at Harvard University, told CNN. "We plan our lives accordingly. We work very hard to get here and then this happens in the middle of our whole experience."

Student visa requirements have always been strict, and coming to the US to take courses online only has been prohibited. Under the rules, which officials argue were designed to maximize flexibility, students may remain enrolled in universities that offer online classes, but they will not be allowed to do so and remain in the U.S.

"If a school is not going to open or if they are going to be 100% online, then we wouldn't expect people to be here for that," Acting Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Before the ICE announcement, Harvard had announced that all course instruction would be delivered online during the fall semester.

Mendiola says that she and other classmates are now pressing the university to reconsider and offer more in-person instruction. If that does not happen, he fears he will have no choice but to return to Mexico. That left her with a growing list of concerns by the hour: what will happen to her apartment and the lease she's already signed? Your furniture? Your student loans?

"If I take a leave of absence, I could lose all my loans and all my scholarships," said Mendiola. "It is very difficult to get enough money to be here in the first place."

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the Trump administration for their guidance on Wednesday.

Legal immigration almost stops

Over the course of the Trump presidency, the administration has overhauled the U.S. immigration system, gutting asylum, reducing the number of refugee admissions to record lows, and severely reducing legal immigration, among other changes.

The coronavirus pandemic further accelerated system adjustments that had previously struggled to gain momentum, such as largely banning the entry of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border and proposing to block asylum seekers for health reasons public.

"During the pandemic, until now, this administration has effectively ended asylum on the southern border," Pierce said. "They dramatically decreased legal immigration, especially family-based immigration, to the country. They effectively ended the diversity visa lottery and significantly decreased the number of temporary foreign workers entering the country."

suspended much of family immigration and a number of guest worker visas through the end of the year, with some exceptions. The Institute for Migration Policy estimated In a pair of White House immigration proclamations issued in April and June, the administrationsuspended much of family immigrationand a number of guest worker visas through the end of the year, with some exceptions. The Institute for Migration Policy estimated that some 167,000 temporary workers will remain outside the United States and 26,000 green cards will be blocked monthly

As a result of the outbreak, consulates abroad had to close, making it almost impossible for people abroad to obtain visas. Since January, the number of issued nonimmigrant visas has plummeted 94%.

The effects of the wave are very varied.

Nandini Nair, an immigration partner at the New Jersey-based Greenspoon Marder law firm, represents a range of companies, including technology, marketing and accounting firms, as well as dental and medical practices.

"I have companies that think that is it; we are not going to move anyone anymore," Nair said.

Sandra Feist, a Minnesota-based immigration attorney, also had human resources professionals communicate on behalf of their companies concerned about the employees they planned to hire. Feist recalled a conversation in which they told him that if the company cannot bring its chief operating officer to the United States, "that will be a disaster for them."

Like the changes that preceded Monday's announcement, some are concerned that the administration will set the wrong tone and may encourage foreign students to start looking elsewhere. That may be the case for Vitor Possebom, a Brazilian who is obtaining his Ph.D. in economics at Yale.

"In advance, I would say staying in the United States was my first choice for my career," he said. "Now to be honest, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Australia seem to be a much better option."

Thussu, who had planned to apply to medical schools in the United States, said she increasingly feels that the country where she wanted to build a future sees her as "disposable."

"You hear things like this. It's been going on for a while, like the recently announced H-1B suspensions for the rest of this year. It's just increasing," Thussu said. "It's been more and more scary … Every time it doesn't feel like home."