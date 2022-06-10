Property in Dubai

Today, Dubai authorities are actively transforming the healthcare system. In the long run, this emirate plans to become one of the centers of medical tourism, so they pay a lot of attention to maintaining and raising service standards. To check out Dubai property prices in 2022 visit Ax Capital website. You will also be able to get all the necessary information about health insurance specifically for your case.

Healthcare if you buy real estate in Dubai

The level of the health care system in Dubai is something that never disappoints expats who have moved to this emirate. As long as you and your family are insured, you will always have access to good clinics, highly qualified doctors, and modern medical equipment.

In the city, health insurance is mandatory for all citizens, expats, and even just guests. In most cases, employers are required to provide insurance to their employees. The medical facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and are accessible to both locals and expats.

Most of the medical institutions in Dubai and the healthcare system, in general, are in line with Western and European standards. Specialists from all over the world come to the city – so residents have the widest opportunities in choosing a doctor. If you want to be treated by an American – please, a European – also without problems. Of course, the local healthcare system has its drawbacks, but the advantages more than compensate for them.

Most of those who move to live in the city do it for work. Under laws passed in recent years, employers are responsible for ensuring their employees, but not their dependents.

Nevertheless, some employers provide insurance not only for their employees but also for their families. If you are planning to move to Dubai for work, by signing an employment contract with your employer, try to arrange insurance for everyone who will live in the UAE. Otherwise, you will need to choose between basic compulsory insurance (EBP) and private insurance.

Basic insurance

Each year, the DHA sets premium rates, and insurance companies participating in the EBP are required to adhere to them. The following rates are currently in effect:

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-working dependents from 0 to 65 years – from AED 650.

Unemployed married women aged 18 to 45 – from AED 1,600.

Elderly parents – from AED 2,500.

Domestic staff – from AED 650.

The Dubai Healthcare Improvement Insurance System website (isahd.ae) provides a list of registered insurers in the UAE, where you can compare rates for the services you are interested in and obtain suitable insurance.

Among them are those who offer basic insurance for workers with wages of less than AED 4,000 dirhams. These companies cannot refuse insurance to those who fall under this category.

Real estate agency in Dubai

Ax Capital is ready to advise you on any issues related to immigration to Dubai. They will also help you get a visa when you are employed, opening a company, or buying property in the UAE. By the way, when applying for a visa, all applicants are required to undergo a medical examination for serious diseases. If you have any questions or would like get support in moving to the UAE, please contact specialists at Ax Capital website.