Immunity control at sporting events could ensure attendee safety: report

When sports finally emerge from sleep, a doctor believes that testing for coronavirus immunity may be one way to ensure the safety of those who attend certain arenas.

Dr. Kumanan Wilson, a physician at a hospital in Ottawa, Canada, said that a digital immunization check would help promote meetings at sporting events even with a deployable vaccine about a year away.

"We are going to need some kind of test that is proof of immunity for people to return to society," Wilson told CBC Sports. "Otherwise, it is a roll of the dice trying to open these stadiums and large gatherings of people."

CORONAVIRUSES NOW KILLS MORE AMERICANS THAN CANCER, HEART DISEASES: REPORT

Wilson, who developed an app called CANImmunize that allows Canadians to track their vaccination history, predicted using that type of security method. He said fans at the stadium gates could be searched when they present their tickets, before they are allowed to enter.

"It would be effectively a barcode enabled. Just like when you go to a sporting event (and) they scan your ticket, they will scan your barcode for proof of immunity," Wilson said, according to the newspaper.

He added that using a model that keeps track of your history would be better than running constant tests for the virus, which certain leagues in Canada are already proposing.

"The evidence will clear it at that time," he told CBC Sports. "The best ongoing test will be that you have antibodies in your blood."

THOUSANDS OF CANADIANS CROSS THE BORDER DAILY TO HELP IN THE BATTLE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Wilson added that up to three-quarters of the population would need to develop immunity to COVID-19 to prevent it from spreading.

"Until then, we cannot have these massive gatherings. We can have smaller gatherings. We will allow society to return to normal but quietly."

The New York Times reported in March that the answer to whether people who survive the coronavirus can become immune is a "qualified yes, with some important unknowns."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently discourages attending massive gatherings in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Almost all sporting events have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.