Immunotherapy, positive steroid results in MIS associated with COVID-19







Editor's Note: Find the latest news and guidance from COVID-19 at the Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center.

According to a study of a group of patients in France and Switzerland, children may experience acute cardiac decompensation for the severe inflammatory state after SARS-CoV-2 infection, called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Immunoglobulin treatment appears to be associated with recovery of left ventricular systolic function.

"Pediatric and cardiology communities should be very aware of this new disease likely related to SARS-CoV-2 (MIS-C) infection, which shares similarities with Kawasaki disease but has specificities in its presentation," researchers said. Led by Dr. Zahra Belhadjer of the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris, he wrote in a case series report published online in Circulation. "Early diagnosis and treatment appear to lead to favorable results with classical therapies. Clarifying the immune mechanisms of this disease will provide more information for treatment and possible global prevention of severe forms."

During a 2-month period that coincided with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in France and Switzerland, the researchers retrospectively collected clinical, biological, therapeutic, and early outcome data on 35 children admitted to pediatric ICUs at 14 heart disease centers. shock, left ventricular dysfunction and severe inflammatory state. Their median age was 10 years, all had fever, 80% had gastrointestinal symptoms of abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea, and 28% had comorbidities that included a body mass index of more than 25 kg / m2 (17% ), asthma (9%) and lupus (3%) and overweight. Only 17% had chest pain. The researchers noted that the left ventricular ejection fraction was less than 30% in 28% of patients, and 80% required inotropic support with 28% treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). All the patients presented a severe inflammatory state evidenced by high C-reactive protein and d-dimer. Interleukin 6 rose to a median of 135 pg / ml in 13 of the patients. Troponin I elevation was constant but mild to moderate, and elevation of NT-proBNP or BNP was present in all children.

Almost all patients 35 (88%) patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection by nasopharyngeal swab polymerase chain reaction or serology. Most patients (80%) received intravenous inotropic support, 71% received first-line IV immunoglobulin, 65% received anticoagulation with heparin, 34% received intravenous steroids who were considered high-risk patients with symptoms similar to an incomplete form of Kawasaki disease, and 8% received treatment with an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist due to a persistent severe inflammatory state. Left ventricular function was restored in 71% of graduates of the intensive care unit. No patient died, and all ECMO-treated patients were successfully weaned after a median of 4.5 days.

"Some aspects of this emerging pediatric disease (MIS-C) are similar to those of Kawasaki disease: prolonged fever, multi-system inflammation with rash, lymphadenopathy, diarrhea, meningism, and high levels of inflammatory biomarkers," the researchers wrote. "But the differences are important and raise the question of whether this syndrome is Kawasaki disease with SARS-CoV-2 as the triggering agent, or whether it represents a different syndrome (MIS-C). Kawasaki disease predominantly affects younger children. 5 years, while the median age in our series is 10. Incomplete forms of Kawasaki disease occur in babies who may have fever as the only clinical finding, while older patients are more likely to exhibit the form complete. "

They went on to point out that the overlapping features between MIS-C and Kawasaki disease "may be due to a similar pathophysiology. The etiologic agent of Kawasaki disease is unknown but likely to be ubiquitous, causing asymptomatic childhood infection but triggering the immune cascade of Kawasaki disease in genetically susceptible individuals. Please note that infection with a new RNA virus entering the upper respiratory tract has been proposed to be the cause of the disease (see PLoS One. 2008; 3: e1582 and J Infect Dis. 2011; 203: 1021-30) ".

Based on the authors' work, it appears that a high index of suspicion for MIS-C is important for children who develop symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki, David J. Goldberg, MD, said in an interview. "Although children have largely been spared the acute respiratory presentation of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, recognizing and understanding what appears to be a postviral inflammatory response is a critical first step in developing algorithms for treatment for this disease process, "said Dr. Goldberg, a board-certified assistant cardiologist at the cardiac center and fetal heart program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "If inflammatory markers are elevated, particularly if there are accompanying gastrointestinal symptoms, the possibility of cardiac involvement suggests the utility of screening echocardiography. Given the possible need for inotropic or mechanical circulatory support, the presence of myocardial dysfunction dictates attention in an intensive care unit capable of providing advanced therapies. While the evidence from Dr. Belhadjer's cohort suggests that full recovery is likely, much remains to be learned about this unique inflammatory syndrome and the alarm has sounded correct. "

The researchers and Dr. Goldberg reported no disclosure.

Circulation. Posted on May 17, 2020. Summary

Doug Brunk can be contacted at dbrunk@mdedge.com. This article originally appeared on MDedge.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

. (tagsToTranslate) childhood polyarteritis nodosa (t) Kawasaki disease (t) vasculitis (t) acute respiratory distress syndrome (t) acute respiratory distress syndrome (ards) (t) adult respiratory distress syndrome (t) ards (t ) severe acute respiratory syndrome (sars) (t) severe acute respiratory syndrome (t) sars (t) cardiovascular imaging (t) cardiac imaging (t) CV imaging (t) children (t) child (t) childhood (t) pediatrics (t) children (t) echocardiography (t) echocardiogram (t) echo



