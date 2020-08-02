Impeachment witness Alexander Vindman says in an opinion piece that "doing the right thing is important"

On his first day in retirement, key witness to Donald Trump's impeachment, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, said in a Washington Post op-ed on Saturday that speaking out against the president cost him his career, but he believes "what Right".

"When they asked me why I had the confidence to tell my father not to worry about my testimony, my answer was:" Congressman, because this is the United States, "he recalled in the part of his testimony.

"This is the country that I served and defended, that all my brothers have served, and here, the right thing is important."

He added: “To this day, despite everything that has happened, I still believe that in the United States, the right thing is important. I want to help ensure that what is right is important to all Americans. "

Vindman had testified in November that he had overheard Trump's call on July 25, 2019 with the Ukrainian leader, in which the president leaned on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Hunter, and was convinced that the President abused his power for personal political gain.

At the end of his 21-year career in the Army, the Purple Heart recipient blamed Trump and his allies for intimidation and retaliation.

Trump had expelled Vindman from the White House in February.