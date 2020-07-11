Implosion levels Auburn Hills Palace, the former home of the Detroit Pistons

The arena, which once contained up to 23,000 people, had been destroyed in preparation for the implosion.

The teams used about 800 pounds of explosives to knock down the roof of the building and the 22 columns that supported it, reported CNN affiliate WXYZ.

It only took a few seconds to tear down the building.

The Pistons played at the Auburn Hills Palace from 1988 to 2017 and won all three NBA titles there. The Pistons' infamous "Bad Boys" won consecutive titles in 1989 and 1990, and the team upset the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, in 2004.