Impressive Mayan wall paintings & # 39; priceless & # 39; reveal their secrets

Impressive Mayan wall paintings were discovered during the renovation of a house in Guatemala.

Found on the walls of a house in Chajul, experts say the paintings are from the colonial period between 1524 AD. C. and 1821. The paintings, which were discovered in 2003 by the owner of the house, have been preserved by a team of experts.

"The priceless paintings may represent a revival of local culture as Spanish authority declined," the researchers explain in a statement e-mailed to Fox News, noting that they combine indigenous techniques and motifs of Spanish origin.

The research is published in the journal Antiquity.

Working with local Mayan Ixil researchers, they have obtained information about the paintings, which may represent ceremonial dances that recreate historical events. Specifically, the paintings can depict the Baile de la Conquista (Dance of the Conquest) and the Baile de la Reconquista (Dance of the Reconquest). "The first recalls the conquest of the Maya by the Spanish, while the second tells the story of the Reconquest, a key part of Spanish medieval history," the researchers explained in the statement.

"Some of these dances were created by the Spanish to insert their ideals into local traditions, helping to legitimize their conquest and promote conversion to Christianity," added the researchers. "However, the Dance of Conquest was finally reinterpreted as a story of local history and repression."

Many of the dances were banned in that region of Guatemala, which means that the paintings may represent a "lost" dance. The mural, which spans three walls, features dancers in European attire and also dancers in Mayan clothing.

Experts from the Jagiellonian University in Poland, the University of Hamburg and the University of Valencia participated in the project, which is supported by the National Science Center of the Republic of Poland.

The find is the latest in a series of fascinating Mayan discoveries. Earlier this year, for example, a huge Mayan monument in Mexico was revealed to be the largest and oldest ever discovered.

In another project, the capital of a long-lost Mayan kingdom was recently discovered in the backyard of a rancher in Mexico.

Last year, experts discovered a unique ancient tool in southern Belize that was used by Mayan salt workers more than 1,000 years ago.

In 2018, an ancient mask depicting a 7th-century Mayan king was discovered in southern Mexico.

Also in 2018, archaeologists used sophisticated technology to reveal lost cities and thousands of ancient structures deep in the Guatemalan jungle, confirming that the Mayan civilization was much larger than previously thought.

LiveScience reported that hundreds of Mayan artifacts that may have been used in ritual animal sacrifices were also discovered at the bottom of a Guatemalan lake.

From its heart in what is now Guatemala, the Mayan empire reached its peak of power in the 6th century, according to History.com, although most of the cities of civilization were abandoned around 900 AD. C.

