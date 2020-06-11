Improve your mental and physical health during the pandemic by volunteering virtually

Adults over 50 who volunteer for about two hours per week have a substantially lower risk of dying, higher levels of physical activity, and a better sense of well-being, according to a new study. And they develop fewer physical limitations than non-volunteer adults.

The study, published Thursday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, analyzed personal interview data and survey responses from nearly 13,000 randomly selected participants in the Health and Retirement Study, a longitudinal panel study of Older Americans Two groups of participants were tracked for four years between 2010 and 2016.

While the research failed to find health benefits of specific diseases, the findings echoed the results of other studies on the overall health benefits of helping others.

"Volunteering could help enrich our own lives by strengthening our ties to others, helping us to have a sense of purpose and optimism, and protecting us from feelings of loneliness, depressive symptoms and hopelessness," said study author Eric Kim, research scientist. in the Harvard TH Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences Chan School of Public Health.

That is certainly something that we could all use right now, after months of refuge from a terrifying virus that is taking and devastating lives while endangering others.

Reinventing volunteering

"When we think about volunteering, our minds can automatically turn to a specific set of activities. However, activities that physically bring us closer to others are risky during this time of pandemic," said Kim. "Now is a wonderful opportunity to reimagine what volunteering might be like, perhaps in a way that allows us to remain physically distant from others."

According to experts, one of the easiest ways to do this is to get closer to your own neighbors, especially those who are elderly. Just knock on the doors and ask how they are through the screens, offering to run errands or receive food.

You can also help by buying and getting food from local businesses, taking a furry friend home (pets have their own health benefits), donating blood, and making masks, among others.

Online groups like Nextdoor also virtually connect neighbors, offering a way to communicate and ask for help. Facebook has just launched a community aid feature in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Canada, with plans to expand to other countries.

Nonprofit groups around the world are living up to the situation by expanding virtual volunteering options, a movement that started in the 1990s and continues to grow. Today it is often called "electronic volunteering."

Called "the world's largest volunteer service organization," Points of Light offers a search engine in its All for Good Volunteer Marketplace to find home volunteering projects in 37 countries around the world, many of which are of interest – your projects.

The United Nations lists online volunteer activities that support women and youth, many of which are specific virtual coronavirus projects. Idealist, a New York-based online nonprofit group, lists various volunteer and fundraising opportunities around the world on its website.

Table Wisdom allows you to connect through a video chat with an international student or an isolated person in another city that has been affected by social distancing.

Career Village uses online volunteers to share career tips with low-income youth online, while Volunteer Match has ways to give back in health and medicine, children and youth, education and community development. Your site has a Covid-19 hub here.

Bookshare, which provides materials for children and adults with disabilities, needs virtual volunteers to complete tasks such as scanning and correcting book pages and classifying and describing images. Translators without borders need people to translate medical texts and crisis responses.

The Be My Eyes app connects sighted people with blind and low vision people who need help with everyday tasks. The idea started in 2012 in Denmark and is now available in more than 180 languages. According to the Be My Eyesl website, it is "the largest online community for blind and low vision people, as well as one of the largest micro-volunteer platforms in the world."

Need for mental health assistance.

With so many people facing anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems in the wake of the pandemic, the need for people to volunteer as crisis counselors is increasing. Crisis Text Line is based on trained crisis counselors who work from home and use active listening, collaborative problem solving, and safety planning to help those in need.

In New York City, one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to call and speak to local seniors who are homebound and at risk of depression because they are isolated from friends, family and neighbors.

These are just a few of the amazing volunteer opportunities out there – there are many more in your own community, so reach out to your local charities, food banks, and homeless shelters to see what they need and how you can help.

"I encourage people to think about their values ​​and the causes that matter most," said Kim.

"Whatever the cause, now is a time in history when society needs your service the most. If you can do it in compliance with public health guidelines, you will not only help to heal the world, but you could also help yourself. "