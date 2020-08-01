Improved unemployment benefits expired overnight: this is where the Congressional negotiations are





Talks continue on Saturday with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi organizing a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the President's office with chief negotiators of the Trump administration, the chief of staff for the White House Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"We just hope that they are really willing to negotiate today, if they are, we are prepared to make a deal on behalf of the American people," Meadows said when he entered Pelosi's office on Saturday morning. Arriving before the meeting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters that she hopes "we will move forward on a long-term deal" and reiterated that Democrats are not interested in a short-term deal.

The federal enhanced benefits program was created to provide an additional $ 600 per week to people receiving regular state unemployment benefits and was a further push to help mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic.

However, there has been strong disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over how to deal with the expiration of the program. A House bill put forward by Democrats as their opening bid in the talks would extend the improved $ 600 profit through January. In contrast, Republicans, in a plan presented earlier in the week, proposed reducing the weekly pay to $ 200 until states implement a system that replaces approximately 70% of the wages of laid-off workers.

The White House also offered a short-term extension of the federal unemployment benefit, but was rejected by Democrats who argued that any deal should be broader and include stimulus money for state and local governments, funding tests, and more money for small business programs. . Republicans have argued that the existing system runs the risk of incentivizing some Americans not to return to work by paying them more than they would pay in their previous jobs, while Democrats have argued that benefits should remain intact. At this point, there has been little progress towards any type of agreement to restore the benefit, but the finger has been pointed at both sides and both blame the other for the lapse. At a dueling press conference on Friday, Meadows took the podium in the White House meeting room to accuse Democrats of "playing politics at a critical moment," while Pelosi said during his own press conference. on Capitol Hill that Republicans "don't understand the seriousness of the conflict." situation "and are" disrespectful to the needs of America's working families. " Meadows said the White House made "no fewer than four" offers to Democrats dealing with enhanced benefit and eviction protection, and said all offers were rejected. President Donald Trump joined the remarks on Friday afternoon and tweeted: "Pelosi and Schumer have no interest in reaching an agreement that is good for our country and our people." In a sign of how far apart the two sides are, Pelosi rejected on Friday in an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar about the claim that the White House offered a short-term extension of the benefit that Democrats rejected. "That is not true," said Pelosi. "Let's just make things clear. They didn't make such an offer. They didn't make such an offer. Don't accept something as fact just because the White House said so." Pelosi went on to say, "They are asking to do something for a week." He added that Republicans are "making up things they say they are offering and the rest. But understand this, going through a week without all the other things that should accompany it is not a path we are going to follow. It is a public relations stunt from your part ". However, in the midst of the war of words, it's worth taking note of what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put into action Thursday, signaling the next action in the upper house. He introduced a bill and, with a simple majority vote, put it on the line for next week, something that creates a number of potential options, from serving as a vehicle for a short-term unemployment settlement, or even a comprehensive settlement. . , or just a place where there will be dueling message votes. But the point is this: There will be actions in the Senate next week. It may all be a side show, but often movement of any kind begins to unleash real discussions that lead to real movement about things. Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer informed members on Friday that, despite a planned recess in August, the House is expected to meet during the month of August as talks on a coronavirus relief package. Members will be notified at least 24 hours in advance before they are called back to vote. This story has been updated with additional developments on Saturday.

CNN's Ali Zaslav and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.