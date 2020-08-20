in-60-seconds,-aoc-shows-she’s-the-future

Jess McIntosh is a Democratic strategist and former communications adviser for Hillary Clinton. She is also the co-host of the SiriusXM radio show “Signal Boost.” The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinions on CNN.

(CNN) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is good at doing more with less. She won her congressional race with way less money than her incumbent opponent and none of the institutional support. She took the demeaning behavior she was shown as a lawmaker and used it to give voice to all the women who are called derogatory names. She built an IKEA bookstand on her own Instagram Live, making do when she didn’t have the proper tools. At the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday — in just 60 seconds — she made the case for a future that will guarantee health care and “repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia.”

This is all not to praise her resourcefulness but to say plainly that if she can do this much with so little, she can do more with more.

For her remarks at the convention — the largest TV platform Democrats have to reach Americans — Ocasio-Cortez was allotted the amount of time it usually takes to order a pizza. This didn’t seem like a smart move by the Democrats in charge of that decision, and not because she can’t deliver a good speech in 1 minute; she can be memorable in 280 characters on Twitter. So, it’s not surprising her 60 seconds speaking in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders brought down the (virtual) house. Because quite simply, she’s the future of the party.

It wasn’t just the Republican Party that was forever changed by the 2016 election. We all watched Donald Trump get elected to the White House. Despite a history that includes allegations that he has assaulted women (he has denied this), and has conducted shady financial dealings, despite his racist comments, unwillingness to learn how government works, and allegations that he has openly solicited help from a foreign adversary, most Republican leaders were prepared to look the other way. And now we’ve all seen where nearly four years of that has gotten us.

Watching this horror unfold has dramatically changed the Democratic Party, too, in ways its convention speaking lineup might not suggest its leaders understand. In 2018, a wave of first-time candidates took on the enormous challenge of running for office, and they looked very little like the legislative bodies they would join. The new class of elected officials is the youngest, most female, and most diverse in US history — and it reflects a changing electorate. By 2045, America, not just the Democratic Party, is projected to be “minority white.” The millennial generation eclipsed the Boomers in size last year. And women have long had the majority, they’ve just never gotten to enjoy its advantages.