In a pandemic, Asian travelers tread the world cautiously

(CNN) – "I hope we don't get sick of these Ch * nks."

Those are the words an Asian-American woman from Seattle, Washington heard as she boarded an airplane. The passenger who said he was looking directly at her.

This is one of more than 2,100 anti-Asian and pandemic-related hate incidents documented and reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center founded by the Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council.

Since its launch in March, Stop AAPI Hate has recorded incidents ranging from verbal harassment and physical assault to civil rights violations.

"This is not just a health pandemic but a hate pandemic that is attacking our AAPI communities across the country," California Assembly Member David Chiu said during a Stop AAPI Hate news conference on July 1.

CNN previously reported that attacks on Asian people or people who appear to be from East Asia have intensified after the coronavirus outbreak began in China.

Even the FBI has concerns. In April, in a letter to law enforcement officials, FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote that his agency remains "concerned about the potential for hate crimes committed by individuals and groups targeting minority populations in the United States that they believe they are responsible for the spread of the virus. " .

Mapping of anti-Asian attacks

"I have been living here for the past six years," said Boram Lee, a resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, "and have not faced this level of blatant and explicit racism."

A political scientist who graduated from Harvard in May, Lee was riding a bicycle in his neighborhood when a stranger yelled blasphemies at him. That same week, while she was in a grocery store, a woman followed her and told her to go back to China.

Lee, who is Korean, was shaken by these incidents and needed to do something. She worked with a colleague, Ja Young Choi, in creating a map where people can denounce anti-Asian aggression.

His goal was to show people that they were not alone.

"Without talking to my friends who are going through the same thing, it was very difficult for me to determine if this is just an unfortunate incident or if it is a huge trend that is happening in this country and around the world."

Another type of global pandemic

Anti-Asian hatred is not unique to the United States.

Around the world, there are resources like Lee's Map and Stop AAPI Hate that have been created to track racial assaults on Asians. The Asian Australian Alliance launched a survey for Asian Australians to report their own experiences.

French Asians have turned to Twitter to share their experiences with the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus (which translates to "I'm not the virus"). And the European Network Against Racism also gathered media data and NGO reports to create a map showing the impact of Covid-19 on racialized communities.

With increasing reports of anti-Asian hatred worldwide, many Asian travelers feel more vulnerable than ever, in their own neighborhoods and on the road.

CNN Travel spoke to Asians who travel for a living to see how they have been affected by the pandemic.

Lianne Bronzo

Lianne Bronzo, an adopted Korean American, appears on a visit to Uluru, Australia. Due to Covid-19, Bronzo returned to his home in the United States after traveling for the past eight years. Lianne Bronzo

Lianne Bronzo and her boyfriend lived in Zambia for two years as Peace Corps volunteers before having to evacuate due to Covid-19.

Bronzo, who was adopted by an American family, originally left the United States in 2012 to meet his biological parents in South Korea. She has been traveling the world and documenting it on her blog ever since.

After eight years, she returned home not only out of fear of the coronavirus but also out of fear of being attacked for being Asian.

Bronzo came to the United States and was quarantined in Philadelphia for two weeks before moving with his family to a predominantly white neighborhood in Camden County, New Jersey.

"I always wear sunglasses when I'm out. I like that I can wear a mask. I pull my hair back, just in case. I just don't want to deal with it."

Bronzo and her boyfriend, who is in California, are looking for a long distance relationship. They decided to spend time with their parents since they have been abroad for so many years.

Bronzo says she is not sure when they will see each other again, but they are considering buying a truck and taking a trip around the country. Since the pandemic began, Bronzo has not experienced any discrimination, but once the borders begin to open, she is considering moving to Japan with her boyfriend.

"I think Asia would be one of the safest places to go," said Bronzo. "We changed our travel plans to go to a place where there could be less discrimination against Asians."

Pete Rojwongsuriya

Pete Rojwongsuriya, a Thai travel blogger based in Thailand, in Ala Archa National Park in Kyrgyzstan. Pete Rojwongsuriya

"I'm terrified of walking like this and people are yelling at me," said Pete Rojwongsuriya, a travel blogger born and raised in Thailand. "I am scared, as if the news is not painting a very good image of Asian travelers."

"Sometimes I find myself trying too hard to fit into the backpacker culture," said Rojwongsuriya.

When you travel abroad, people automatically assume that you don't speak English, and western tourists generally greet you by saying "konichiwa".

"And I say I am not Japanese, friend. It is not that all Asians are Japanese or Chinese," he said. "I get a lot of & # 39; Niihau & # 39 ;, you know? And I think I know you're trying to be smart and all that, but you look really stupid here."

When the country started to open up too much, Pete started exploring locally. The Grand Palace, which is generally full of tourists, was empty.

"There was nobody there," said Pete. "And I was able to enjoy the place a little more."

Christina Guan

Travel blogger Christina Guan in Hallstatt, Austria. Guan, Chinese-Canadian, has lived in Munich, Germany since 2015. Christina Guan

Since the pandemic began, travel blogger Christina Guan said she stopped taking out her camera because she doesn't want to look like a stereotypical Asian tourist.

"As someone who is Asian in a city where the population is mostly white, I already look very different."

Guan is a Canadian Chinese who lives in Munich, Germany. Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Guan moved to Munich for a study abroad program in 2015. She said that, according to classical history, she met a boy and has been living there ever since.

Founder of the Happy to Wander website, Guan has mainly stayed at home since March.

She personally has not experienced any discrimination during Coivd-19, but has read reports of racist aggression and violence taking place around the world.

"I'm afraid people might be looking at me and thinking immediately based on my appearance, that I could be carrying a virus or that it could be dangerous to be around, which is quite unfortunate, but it is a reality that many of us face."

Dr. Kiona

Dr. Kiona, a digital educator, is photographed during a visit to Havana, Cuba. Kiona uses her platform to raise marginalized voices on trips. Dr. Kiona

"I have been attacked online as an Asian person speaking out against (anti) Asian hate crime," says Dr. Kiona, who is half Korean and founder of How Not to Travel Like a Basic Bitch.

Dr. Kiona, who has a doctorate in nutritional science and prefers to omit her last name, explains that this anti-Asian sentiment is nothing new. "Covid-19 (en) is just giving people an excuse, so no, I'm not afraid like before."

Dr. Kiona stayed at his home in Austin, Texas for the first four months of the pandemic. When the United States slowly reopened, he decided to make his first trip, took all the precautions suggested by the CDC, and met friends in North Carolina.

He did not experience any anti-Asian assault on his trip, but he believes it is because he did not travel with other Asians.

"Overall, before Covid, I have shortened my journey with other Asians because they have assaulted me. They have followed, harassed and harassed me for being Asian … Now after Covid, I really don't see it stopping and if it doesn't develop in more violent assaults. "

Dr. Kiona, who has more than 92,000 followers on Instagram, is used to traveling to various countries every month. Since the coronavirus outbreak, he has had to cancel several engagements, including a business meeting.

"The three of us were supposed to be Asian or half Asian, and that made me nervous," she said. "It was the first time that I had anxiety … every time I traveled with other Asians, really, really, they had bad experiences, because people see us as easy targets."

Dr. Kiona also had to cancel a group trip to Cuba. She was working with the Cuban Ministry of Culture to organize a Chinese festival in Cuba in November.

She felt uncomfortable organizing the event during this weather and postponed the festival. "Bringing the Chinese or Asian diaspora to a country that we don't know what their feelings will be towards Asians … I didn't feel comfortable doing that."

Dr. Kiona, who has three degrees and a doctorate, uses her platform to educate throughout the journey. If you didn't have your digital platform, people might not know about your experiences of being assaulted, harassed, and harassed while traveling.

"But if you read about it, if I give the Asian traveler a representation like 'Hey, this is what I'm going through,' then you're exposed to it."

"So I wanted to do that for myself and for everyone else who has had good and bad experiences, what were they so that we can share and contribute collectively to help each other, to improve those experiences."