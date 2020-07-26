In a pandemic, Asian travelers tread the world cautiously

(CNN) – "I hope we don't get sick of these Ch * nks."
Those are the words an Asian-American woman from Seattle, Washington heard as she boarded an airplane. The passenger who said he was looking directly at her.
Since its launch in March, Stop AAPI Hate has recorded incidents ranging from verbal harassment and physical assault to civil rights violations.
Even the FBI has concerns. In April, in a letter to law enforcement officials, FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote that his agency remains "concerned about the potential for hate crimes committed by individuals and groups targeting minority populations in the United States that they believe they are responsible for the spread of the virus. " .
"I have been living here for the past six years," said Boram Lee, a resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, "and have not faced this level of blatant and explicit racism."
A political scientist who graduated from Harvard in May, Lee was riding a bicycle in his neighborhood when a stranger yelled blasphemies at him. That same week, while she was in a grocery store, a woman followed her and told her to go back to China.
His goal was to show people that they were not alone.
"Without talking to my friends who are going through the same thing, it was very difficult for me to determine if this is just an unfortunate incident or if it is a huge trend that is happening in this country and around the world."
Another type of global pandemic
Anti-Asian hatred is not unique to the United States.
With increasing reports of anti-Asian hatred worldwide, many Asian travelers feel more vulnerable than ever, in their own neighborhoods and on the road.
CNN Travel spoke to Asians who travel for a living to see how they have been affected by the pandemic.
Lianne Bronzo
Lianne Bronzo, an adopted Korean American, appears on a visit to Uluru, Australia. Due to Covid-19, Bronzo returned to his home in the United States after traveling for the past eight years.
Lianne Bronzo
Lianne Bronzo and her boyfriend lived in Zambia for two years as Peace Corps volunteers before having to evacuate due to Covid-19.
After eight years, she returned home not only out of fear of the coronavirus but also out of fear of being attacked for being Asian.
Bronzo came to the United States and was quarantined in Philadelphia for two weeks before moving with his family to a predominantly white neighborhood in Camden County, New Jersey.
"I always wear sunglasses when I'm out. I like that I can wear a mask. I pull my hair back, just in case. I just don't want to deal with it."
Bronzo and her boyfriend, who is in California, are looking for a long distance relationship. They decided to spend time with their parents since they have been abroad for so many years.
Bronzo says she is not sure when they will see each other again, but they are considering buying a truck and taking a trip around the country. Since the pandemic began, Bronzo has not experienced any discrimination, but once the borders begin to open, she is considering moving to Japan with her boyfriend.
"I think Asia would be one of the safest places to go," said Bronzo. "We changed our travel plans to go to a place where there could be less discrimination against Asians."
Pete Rojwongsuriya
Pete Rojwongsuriya, a Thai travel blogger based in Thailand, in Ala Archa National Park in Kyrgyzstan.
Pete Rojwongsuriya
"I'm terrified of walking like this and people are yelling at me," said Pete Rojwongsuriya, a travel blogger born and raised in Thailand. "I am scared, as if the news is not painting a very good image of Asian travelers."
"Sometimes I find myself trying too hard to fit into the backpacker culture," said Rojwongsuriya.
When you travel abroad, people automatically assume that you don't speak English, and western tourists generally greet you by saying "konichiwa".
"And I say I am not Japanese, friend. It is not that all Asians are Japanese or Chinese," he said. "I get a lot of & # 39; Niihau & # 39 ;, you know? And I think I know you're trying to be smart and all that, but you look really stupid here."
When the country started to open up too much, Pete started exploring locally. The Grand Palace, which is generally full of tourists, was empty.
"There was nobody there," said Pete. "And I was able to enjoy the place a little more."
Christina Guan
Travel blogger Christina Guan in Hallstatt, Austria. Guan, Chinese-Canadian, has lived in Munich, Germany since 2015.
Christina Guan
Since the pandemic began, travel blogger Christina Guan said she stopped taking out her camera because she doesn't want to look like a stereotypical Asian tourist.
"As someone who is Asian in a city where the population is mostly white, I already look very different."
Guan is a Canadian Chinese who lives in Munich, Germany. Originally from Vancouver, Canada, Guan moved to Munich for a study abroad program in 2015. She said that, according to classical history, she met a boy and has been living there ever since.
She personally has not experienced any discrimination during Coivd-19, but has read reports of racist aggression and violence taking place around the world.
"I'm afraid people might be looking at me and thinking immediately based on my appearance, that I could be carrying a virus or that it could be dangerous to be around, which is quite unfortunate, but it is a reality that many of us face."
Dr. Kiona
Dr. Kiona, a digital educator, is photographed during a visit to Havana, Cuba. Kiona uses her platform to raise marginalized voices on trips.
Dr. Kiona
Dr. Kiona, who has a doctorate in nutritional science and prefers to omit her last name, explains that this anti-Asian sentiment is nothing new. "Covid-19 (en) is just giving people an excuse, so no, I'm not afraid like before."
Dr. Kiona stayed at his home in Austin, Texas for the first four months of the pandemic. When the United States slowly reopened, he decided to make his first trip, took all the precautions suggested by the CDC, and met friends in North Carolina.
He did not experience any anti-Asian assault on his trip, but he believes it is because he did not travel with other Asians.
"Overall, before Covid, I have shortened my journey with other Asians because they have assaulted me. They have followed, harassed and harassed me for being Asian … Now after Covid, I really don't see it stopping and if it doesn't develop in more violent assaults. "
Dr. Kiona, who has more than 92,000 followers on Instagram, is used to traveling to various countries every month. Since the coronavirus outbreak, he has had to cancel several engagements, including a business meeting.
"The three of us were supposed to be Asian or half Asian, and that made me nervous," she said. "It was the first time that I had anxiety … every time I traveled with other Asians, really, really, they had bad experiences, because people see us as easy targets."
Dr. Kiona also had to cancel a group trip to Cuba. She was working with the Cuban Ministry of Culture to organize a Chinese festival in Cuba in November.
She felt uncomfortable organizing the event during this weather and postponed the festival. "Bringing the Chinese or Asian diaspora to a country that we don't know what their feelings will be towards Asians … I didn't feel comfortable doing that."
Dr. Kiona, who has three degrees and a doctorate, uses her platform to educate throughout the journey. If you didn't have your digital platform, people might not know about your experiences of being assaulted, harassed, and harassed while traveling.
"But if you read about it, if I give the Asian traveler a representation like 'Hey, this is what I'm going through,' then you're exposed to it."
"So I wanted to do that for myself and for everyone else who has had good and bad experiences, what were they so that we can share and contribute collectively to help each other, to improve those experiences."