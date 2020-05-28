In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the fun never stops. It's a problem

Nintendo



A notification turns on the screen of my phone while I brush my teeth, having arrived home after one night (legally allowed). A wave of panic brushes over me. The reason for concern is not the notification, or my molars, but the time. It's 11:56 p.m. Panic turns into grim resignation.

Damn it, Daniel, I say to myself. "You forgot to water the plants."

Not real plants, virtual plants. In Myself Animal crossing island. I'm trying to raise my island's star rating, and I spent hours earlier in the week organizing various monuments, lining beaches with tropical coconut trees, and decorating the highlands with shrubs and flowers.

Shrubs and trees are easy. Give them enough space and they will grow well. But the flowers? It is the flowers that catch you. You will need to water those bad boys every day if you want them to grow up. Do you think you're getting even a 4-star island without filling it with dozens of floral friends? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Even if you don't play Animal Crossing, you've probably heard a lot about it. The Switch game sold more than 13 million copies in just six weeks, making it more popular than even Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee. It is a cartoon life simulator that places you on a desert island and orders you to turn it into a paradise.

The joys of this process are difficult to describe to someone who has not played an Animal Crossing game before. Much of the game revolves around fishing, chopping wood, mining stone, and crafting. It's relaxing, but goal-oriented enough to be stimulating. Its release on March 20 coincided with much of the world entering the coronavirus blockade and it was the perfect game to help calm that chaos. There is no history of confrontation or complex mechanics. New Horizons is a time sink, but it's also simple, low-commitment fun.

At least, First It is low commitment fun. But now, two months later, it is becoming a problem.

A quest for perfection

If you're the type of person who likes to commit to a single game for long periods of time, New Horizons is a dream. If you like to play several games at the same time or, God forbid, juggle reading or binge eating, it's a nightmare.

A colorful, cheerful nightmare, replacing a grotesque Freddy Kruger monster with an enterprising raccoon named Tom Nook. But a nightmare nonetheless.

Animal Crossing doesn't really have an end. At a certain point, you are awarded an island rating (1 star) and assigned the task of upgrading it to attract more villagers. So you can get a 5-star island, the highest rating on the scale, but does that mean you won Animal Crossing? I do not know.

In some ways, it is not really a game, rather an exercise in sculpture. Animal Crossing gives you a ton of clay, sometimes literally, and a set of tools. Then it allows you to do whatever you want.

Tom Nook, the nightmare raccoon mentioned above under the guise of a thrifty real estate agent, gives him various tasks, many of which revolve around Bells, the island's other type of money. Each day you will also be given a set of tasks to complete, such as collecting 10 pieces of wood or 20 groups of grass, in exchange for Nook Miles, one of the two types of currency in the game. This is all fun, but since the game is more about creativity than completing objectives, they are essentially tutorials.

Sometimes I found myself doing my daily chores, collecting the entire mansion from natural resources and stopping to wonder exactly why. I would dig up fossils to sell for a lot of money, which I could then use to add a new room to my home. But I had already added so many rooms to my house, only for Tom Nook to convince me of more expansions and debts. Why.

I had seen people posting videos online from their amazing islands. Islands that appeared to have been designed by the actual Animal Crossing development team. Islands that replicated games like Pokemon, The legend of Zelda and even Pac-man. Islands that probably took hundreds of hours to assemble.

I respect the hustle, but I don't have that in me. I am not a finalist, I like to enjoy the meat of one game and move on to the next. I spent dozens and dozens of hours with Animal Crossing, and I was ready to calm down. But, without a logical endpoint, when?

I finally managed to get my island to get a 3-star rating, a pathetic achievement considering the amount of time spent in the game. Tom Nook congratulated me and exclaimed that K.K. Slider, a guitar strumming the Jack Russell Terrier whom he had been trying to grab attention, would visit the island. The screen fades to black.

The next thing I know, K.K. He's on my island. He's singing a tune. Villagers love it. And as they swing toward their musical styles, the credits roll down the right side of the screen. Yes! I did it

When I restart the game, Nook informs me that I have now unlocked the Island Designer app on my phone. This gives me the ability to lay pavement, build rivers, shape cliffs, and more. Essentially, it's telling me that now the game For real begins

Excellent.

Too good to be true

Animal Crossing: New Horizons really is a master class to keep you hooked.

Every time I start to ask why, a new feature is unlocked, or a mysterious new villager arrives to inform me of something new I can do. Changes in the seasons bring new opportunities to fish and catch insects, and new events are announced every two weeks. June is all about photographyApparently.

Often the video games that are best at keeping you hooked make money off microtransactions. Praise be to Nintendo: Animal Crossing has none. New Horizons is fascinating and ethical.

But that doesn't mean it won't make you question your life choices at 11:56 p.m. one saturday night