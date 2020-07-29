In California's only known wolf pack, there are now at least 8 new cubs

The cubs were spotted with the help of field observations and trail cameras, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said in its latest wolf update. Four of the cubs are male and two female, the department said. The other two have not yet been genetically identified.

Officials tracked at least six other wolves in the pack, according to the update.

This is great news: Gray wolves were removed from the state in the 1920s and the only other known package since then, the Shasta Package, appears to have disappeared.

"While their fate is uncertain, it was speculated that members of the Shasta Package were killed by humans due to their sudden and mysterious disappearance," said Pamela Flick, director of the California program for Defenders of Wildlife, in a response. via email. to CNN.