In Colombia, scientists are finding new species in unknown territory

Mauricio Diazgranados, 45, was born and raised in Colombia. As an 18-year-old biology student at the Javeriana University of Bogotá in the early 1990s, she remembers collecting plants in the mountains and hiding in the bushes as government helicopters fired at nearby guerrillas.

Diazgranados says that he and his companions would seek permission from the left and right rebels to enter their territory. But things could go wrong. In 1993, Diazgranados was detained by guerrillas in a mountain range near Bogotá. At night he escaped with his friends, walking through the mountains to escape.

The experience did not dissuade him: "At some point I had to say: 'Well, what do I do? … I can die, be run over by a bus on the street, or I can die happy in the forest'. I'd rather be in the woods. " And he revisited the forest he made, over and over during the 1990s and 2000s, until the 2016 peace agreement negotiated between the government and the FARC rebel group and beyond.

Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world, with around 6,500 species of plants and lichens exclusive to the country, Diazgranados estimates. The UK, by comparison, has less than 100.

And that's just what is known. Colombia is less documented than other countries in South America, says Diazgranados. That is due in part to the conflict, but also to its geography. "There is no road access to half of Colombia, and the country still has 53% of its area covered by the rain forest. There are still many totally unexplored places," he says.

Today Diazgranados is headquartered at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, where he is the research leader for diversity and livelihoods in the Department of Natural Capital and Plant Health. He oversees Colombia's Bio Program, a collaboration between Kew Science and partner organizations in the UK and Colombia that documents the country's biodiversity.

Diazgranados is currently compiling the findings of his last expedition in February to Boyaca, a department in central Colombia.

Two potential new species were found: a "beautiful little tree" from the sage family and a member of the tomato family, making a total of 17 new potential species documented by program members since its inception in 2017 Additional research over the course of months and years will confirm how many of these are new to science.

Diazgranados and his collaborators have created a free online portal called ColPlantA, an encyclopedia of Colombian plants with more than 26,000 species listed to date. Among them is "Espeletia praesidentis", a new species of sunflower identified by Diazgranados.

The next phase, says Diazgranados, is to add the nation's mushroom varieties, of which "almost nothing" is known, to the list. "We don't know how many species of fungi Colombia has, but (Colombia is) probably as important to fungi as it is to plants," he says.

& # 39; Conserving the forest is a pillar of the community & # 39;

A recent study found that deforestation had increased in 79% of Colombia's protected areas since the peace agreement. Between 2017 and 2019, the forest was logged at almost double the rate recorded from 2013 to 2015, representing the loss of an additional 330 square kilometers of protected forest, an area almost three times larger than Paris.

Diazgranados says that if areas now safe from conflict are not quickly protected by the government, they are susceptible to deforestation for livestock and agriculture, as well as illegal mining and illegal logging.

To protect the environment, it is essential to empower local communities and develop ecotourism, he argues. Andrés Felipe Bohorquez Osorio, an agricultural engineer from the University of Caldas and one of Diazgranados' collaborators, says that "conserving the forest is a pillar of the community," adding that "they want to attract tourists to teach them about nature, its mysteries, balance and benefits for humanity. "

In their latest expedition, scientists consulted residents of Otanche, a city in western Boyacá, for an upcoming book on community use of plants and fungi.

Diazgranados says it is important for scientists to share their findings with the local population. Furthermore, "we must learn from the villagers their ancestral knowledge," he says.

More than 1,000 species of plants grow in the area, and locals have already highlighted 77 to add to the book, including the carana tree. Local women use the sap from its roots to heal skin problems and as an aid to losing weight, says Diazgranados.

The sap is being tested at Kew, he adds, and if its medicinal qualities are verified, it could be part of a future project to create supply chains between local producers and consumers in Colombian cities, and potentially beyond.

Conservation opportunities.

With its large number of endemic plant species, Diazgranados says Colombia is fertile ground for the discovery of new drugs, including antibiotics. However, some species could be lost even before being documented. The impact of climate change is already evident.

"In the past … it would rain most of the year," says Diazgranados. Now there are months and months without rain and the rivers dry up. "If the rain continues to decrease, the jungle could be replaced by savanna.

There are fewer glaciers in the mountains, he adds, and in the paramo ecosystems, high grassland areas, climate change is reducing the distribution of plants. Some species have been restricted to high altitudes, isolating populations on top of disconnected mountains. "The extinction in these areas could be enormous," says Diazgranados.

Despite a negative outlook, it suggests that there is still cause for optimism. In recent years there has been a "profound increase" in public awareness of the importance of Colombia in terms of biodiversity and natural resources, he says.

"There are still large, very well-preserved areas in the country and good opportunities to keep them safe."