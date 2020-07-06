In India, these older people seek love, coexistence and risk ridicule.

Kulkarni had an active social life, but after several years of being single, the 68-year-old divorcee felt she needed someone at home.

"By late afternoon, I was concerned about my health and being alone at home and my safety," said the former insurance agent.

So he joined the Happy Seniors dating agency and started meeting Yardi, also 68, to go out to the theater and movies. Ten months later, they live together.

Kulkarni and Yardi's romance may not seem strange in many countries, but in India, old-age relationships are generally frowned upon by a society that highly values ​​marriage and disapproves of cohabitation outside of marriage.

While there is no particular law on the state of relations in India, in 2015 the Supreme Court of India ruled that living together out of wedlock was an acceptable custom in Indian society.

But the social stigma remains and, in some cases, is perpetuated by adult children who fear that their parents will be marginalized by their communities and worry about complicating inheritance problems.

And while older dating agencies are dating, some say it's still difficult to enroll people, especially women, even when offered financial incentives.

A companion for life

This generation of elderly Indians grew up at a time when marriage was for life. Many married young men with partners chosen by their parents and were expected to fulfill the duties of a traditional wife and husband: she ran the family, he earned the money.

In traditional Indian society, older people have always held a position of reverence. In turn, they are expected to lead a life centered on spirituality and family, often helping to care for grandchildren, for example. Dating or dating in old age, after a spouse has passed away, is not the cultural norm.

But the times are changing. Adult children in urban India no longer automatically invite their parents to live with them, leaving many without a support network that they might have expected when they were younger.

There is no shortage of single older Indians. According to 2011 census data, almost 15 million elderly Indians live alone and three-quarters of them are women. There are indications that some are interested in re-coupling them.

In 2012, Madhav Damle, a former editor in the Indian city of Pune, Maharashtra, surveyed 400 older people in Pune about their attitudes toward finding a partner. More than 70% of respondents thought live relationships was an ideal solution for lonely older people looking for company.

Saroj Ghatani, a 52-year-old widow from Pune, has been looking for a partner to live with for the past year. Her children don't like the idea, but she is willing to go against her wishes.

"They feel like I've lived my life at 50 and really shouldn't think about finding a partner," she said, adding that her children fear she won't be available to help raise her grandchildren if she finds a new partner.

"All my life I have worked to raise and support them and the family. Now I want to think only of myself and live the life I want," he says.

Someone in the kitchen

Men and women generally want different things from the relationships in which they live, according to Natubhai Patel, 71. She started her non-profit dating service, Anubandh Foundation, after the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. About 25,000 people died in the earthquake and many survivors were left without a spouse.

Patel says that while many older Indian women want company, many potential male partners are looking for someone to manage the kitchen.

Savita Desai, 69 is happy to do that. She prepares lunch every day for her partner, Hiten Parekh, 70, to take with him when he goes to work in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Those are not their real names. The couple requested to use aliases to avoid any "social embarrassment". They say they are happy that their friends assume they are married.

Parekh is allergic to wheat and says that in the past eight years, Desai has cared for him as his "own mother."

Parekh and Desai initially faced opposition from their children, who live in the same city. "Little by little, they realized that I needed someone to take care of me and they came, just like theirs," he said.

Desai's children live in the United States and he said that life with Parekh is comfortable and easy. "You need a support structure in your old age and I have it now. I don't mind taking care of it in return," he said.

Some women are reluctant to enroll

Some women say that their days of running a home are over and believe that India needs to leave its traditional patriarchal system.

Jayashri M has thought about looking for a partner through organizations in her hometown of Bangalore, in southern India, but the 62-year-old woman, who has never married, says that the "expectations involved" prevented her from registering.

"Fellowship is very necessary, but I fear that many older men were so used to being cared for by their now deceased wives that they are looking for someone to run their home and care for them in old age. That is not my idea of ​​having a partner. I don't want additional responsibility, "said the former school teacher.

Patel and Damle agreed that it is more difficult to attract women to their dating services. They offer discounts and other incentives, but Patel said there are still far fewer women in his books than men.

"I have the details of 12,000 men over the age of 55 across India from the meetings we've held so far. Unfortunately, I have the details of just 1,000 women," he said. It is still culturally taboo to seek a partner at an older age, especially in the more conservative smaller cities in India, he added.

As an additional incentive for women, the Patel Foundation invites men who start a new relationship to live to deposit money in their partner's account each month or invest in an apartment in the woman's name, so that she has financial security in the event of an interruption. -up.

"I do this since most women seeking company are more vulnerable than men," she said.

Women in traditional Indian households often depend on men to take care of their finances, including handing over any money they make to her husband. Family funds are often controlled by the eldest son after the father's death, and many older women in middle-class families may not have savings on their names if they have never worked.

Damle of Happy Seniors said he does not believe in offering financial benefits to women who join this agency, because "we want the company to be the main reason women say yes, not money."

But it does make it easier for them to join. While men have to pay Rs 5000 ($ 65) to join, women can do it for free. "Because it is a huge step for many older women to even think about approaching the organization," she explained.

Relationship counselor Hema Yadav-Kadam thinks that many older people and their children are confused about what constitutes a relationship of coexistence.

"Many older people would like to enter but they hesitate because society considers living together to be immoral," said Yadav-Kadam, who works with Damle to speak to children who oppose their parents' decision.

"The fear of losing their inheritance, having a new contender in their parents' will, and the inability to deal with social disapproval, which is inevitable and common, is what makes most children object (a new relationship ) "Yadav said. -Kadam.

Right to inherit property

Damle believes that a living arrangement is ideal for older couples, as it gives them a sense of independence within the relationship and avoids the paperwork and legal complexities of marriage.

People often receive retirement pensions in the name of their deceased spouse or are entitled to a share in their husband's property. The right to these assets can end when a woman remarries, so it is preferable to live with a new partner instead of getting married.

Before deciding on the social aspect of living together in 2015, the Indian Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that living together was similar to marriage and that women had the right to inherit their partner's property.

Before they start dating or living together, Damle invites potential couples to sign an agreement that explains everything from culinary responsibilities to joint finances. They make a will and even take note of your expectations about sex.

NM Rajeswari, 72, from Hyderabad in South India, and B Damodar Rao, 74, met eight years ago when Rao, a widower, registered with Thodu Needa, a non-profit Rajeswari who Apply to find partners for older adults.

They not married. Instead, they exchanged garlands in front of their caring children, an important step in a Hindu wedding ceremony. For many couples planning to live together, it symbolizes not only social validation, but an acknowledgment of their association.

"Our society needs to understand and accept the need for emotional and even physical support at any age. This stigma (of belated companionship) has been working in society for so long, but over time it will hopefully change," said Rajeswari.

Rajeswari's daughter Radhika Lakshmi said social disapproval did not cross her or her brothers' minds when her mother began searching for a new partner.

"We did not want to restrict your life or happiness by what society thinks. Why should someone have that right?" she asked.

Meena Lambe, 61, married her partner, Arun Deo, 72, because her children were interested in their relationship getting the social seal of approval. She would have been happy to remain a partner, she said.

"My advice to all those who want to find a partner later in life would be to first weigh the pros and cons and preferably be in a cohabiting relationship rather than getting married, since one's habits are less modifiable for this age" .

When Kulkarni and Yardi decided to move in together, it wasn't without opposition, but they did it anyway.

Yardi's daughter was not initially in favor of her decision, although she now visits the couple regularly. She changed her mind after several interactions with Kulkarni. "I was sure he would take care of his father," said Kulkarni.

Neighbors and friends often ask if they want to get married, but the couple says they have no such plans.

"We are happy and we want to keep things as they are," said Kulkarni.