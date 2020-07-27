In May, all US states were on the way to reopening. Now experts say some places may need to go back.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program, attends a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 3. Fabrice Coffrini / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies program, said that governments that react quickly and are honest about Covid-19 situations in their countries should be commended.

"The real judge and proof of a country's ability and resolve is how fast and how comprehensively each country responds to those signs that the disease has returned," he said at a news conference in Geneva on Monday.

"I think both Australia and Japan deserve much praise for the way they try to contain the disease at the sub-national or community level," added Ryan.

The WHO official said what countries are really trying to do is "ensure that a small number of cases and groups do not reignite sustained and efficient community transmission."

Governments should be commended, Ryan said, when they become aware of these clusters of cases and when they react quickly and demonstrate that they are taking responsibility and communicating transparently.

"To continue your life, you have to believe that the government has this," he said. "And if there is a disease in another community, far from you, if you trust that the government has it under control, you can continue with your life."

"We should refrain, I hope, from overly criticizing governments that are actively seeking cases, actively monitoring, tracking contacts, trying to uncover the problem," he said. "They are trying to solve the problems and deal with them."

Ryan said the situations people should be concerned about are those where no problems arise or are overlooked, where everything looks good.

"Because one thing is safe with Covid, as it is with all infectious diseases," he said. "Just looking good doesn't mean things are good."

Ryan said he would rather be in a situation with a government that is "honest and truthful about the situation on the ground," which communicates what is happening and shows that it can act and react quickly.