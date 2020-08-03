In much of the U.S., progress made on Covid-19 has become lost progress

In some states, much of that profit has been erased after a whopping July that shattered records of new cases, hospitalizations, or deaths.
"It is extraordinarily widespread. This epidemic right now is different … and it is both rural and urban."
– The largest number of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.
– Test positivity rates increase in 32 states.
– Record hospitalizations or deaths in various states.
– 10 days with more than 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths.
Almost 2 million new cases in 1 month
And that's not just because of the tests.
While the number of tests performed has increased, the test positivity rate has also increased. This means that a higher percentage of the tests carried out are positive.
If the increase in the number of new cases had been the result of an increase in testing, "the positive percentage line might look flat or as if it were decreasing over the period of time when cases increased," according to Johns Hopkins University. .
"If we see the percentage of positive tests start to rise, it indicates insufficient tests to detect infections that may be occurring," said Johns Hopkins. "Not finding these infections can mean that the virus is transmitted without intervention, which can lead to future growth of cases."
Record hospitalizations and deaths
— Last Wednesday, California reported 197 deaths, its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day. That broke California's grim previous record of 159, set just a week earlier.
— Last Tuesday, North Carolina reported a record number of 1,244 Covid-19 hospitalizations.
– Texas He broke his hospital record twice in two days. On July 21, the lone star status had 10,848 Covid-19 patients. The next day, the number increased to 10,893 hospitalized patients.
– Texas It also reported 197 deaths on July 23, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.
– Arizona reported 147 deaths on July 18, its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths.
– Tennessee reported 37 deaths on July 23, its highest number of deaths in a single day.
Why are these revivals happening?
– Young people who socialize and ignore physical distance.
– Essential workers who are in frequent contact with members of the public.
– People who live in crowded living conditions.
– People in nursing homes or correctional facilities where the virus can easily spread.
"But there is another one that worries me a lot, which is our schools," Haseltine said.
Is there any good news?
Yes. Some states have falling rates of infection, hospitalizations, and deaths, paving the way for a full economic reopening.
"It is not rocket science," he told CNN in late July. "If we all did (both) evenly, I think we could change things."
CNN's Tina Burnside, Cheri Mossburg, Raja Razek and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.