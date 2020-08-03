In much of the U.S., progress made on Covid-19 has become lost progress

In some states, much of that profit has been erased after a whopping July that shattered records of new cases, hospitalizations, or deaths.

"I want to be very clear: What we are seeing today is different from March and April," Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday.

"It is extraordinarily widespread. This epidemic right now is different … and it is both rural and urban."

– The largest number of new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

– Test positivity rates increase in 32 states.

– Record hospitalizations or deaths in various states.

– 10 days with more than 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths.

The race is now underway to try to control Covid-19 before more classrooms reopen, and before more states have to close again.

Almost 2 million new cases in 1 month

Julio saw the highest number of new cases of any month since the pandemic began, with more than 1.9 million new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And that's not just because of the tests.

While the number of tests performed has increased, the test positivity rate has also increased. This means that a higher percentage of the tests carried out are positive.

If the increase in the number of new cases had been the result of an increase in testing, "the positive percentage line might look flat or as if it were decreasing over the period of time when cases increased," according to Johns Hopkins University. .

But that is not what is happening. As of Sunday, 32 states had higher test positivity rates during the past week compared to the previous week, suggesting "increased transmission," Johns Hopkins said on his Coronavirus Resource Center website.

"If we see the percentage of positive tests start to rise, it indicates insufficient tests to detect infections that may be occurring," said Johns Hopkins. "Not finding these infections can mean that the virus is transmitted without intervention, which can lead to future growth of cases."

Record hospitalizations and deaths

While the numbers in some states are beginning to improve, several states have recently experienced their highest number of hospitalizations or deaths from Covid-19, two metrics that cannot be attributed to increased testing.

– Florida He broke his daily record of new Covid-19 deaths every day for four days in a row. On Friday, the state reported an additional 257 deaths, beating its previous record of 253 deaths on Thursday.

— Last Wednesday, California reported 197 deaths, its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day. That broke California's grim previous record of 159, set just a week earlier.

— Last Tuesday, North Carolina reported a record number of 1,244 Covid-19 hospitalizations.

– Texas He broke his hospital record twice in two days. On July 21, the lone star status had 10,848 Covid-19 patients. The next day, the number increased to 10,893 hospitalized patients.

– Texas It also reported 197 deaths on July 23, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

– Arizona reported 147 deaths on July 18, its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths.

– Tennessee reported 37 deaths on July 23, its highest number of deaths in a single day.

Why are these revivals happening?

Some medical experts say states reopened too soon, far from meeting national guidelines on reopening.

Others point to many Americans' lack of personal responsibility, such as not wearing a mask or ignoring social estrangement after the reopening of states.

"There are three or four types of epidemics" that are fueling the spread, said William Haseltine, president and president of ACCESS Health International. They include:

– Young people who socialize and ignore physical distance.

– Essential workers who are in frequent contact with members of the public.

– People who live in crowded living conditions.

– People in nursing homes or correctional facilities where the virus can easily spread.

"But there is another one that worries me a lot, which is our schools," Haseltine said.

"The latest data shows that children under the age of five have 10 to 100 times more virus in their noses" compared to older children and adults.

Is there any good news?

Yes. Some states have falling rates of infection, hospitalizations, and deaths, paving the way for a full economic reopening.

The most successful states demanded face masks early, began to reopen later than others, and found innovative solutions to combat the virus.

And while the United States still struggles with shortages and delays in testing, making it difficult to isolate those infected, many of the steps necessary to nullify Covid-19 are actually quite easy.

The two most important steps are social distancing and wearing a face mask when you can have contact with others, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"It is not rocket science," he told CNN in late July. "If we all did (both) evenly, I think we could change things."