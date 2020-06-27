In panic, Trump tries to change the subject (opinion)





Trump wants Americans to see anti-racism protesters tear down statues of Confederate generals and other historical figures they don't consider worthy of monuments, and he wants them, the voters, to be afraid and believe they can protect them. He has ordered the restoration of a downed statue of a Confederate general, a nod to supporters of the far right, and hopes that his cries for "law and order" evoke a amorphous threat from "arsonists, anarchists, looters and agitators", he will change the situation by threatening to remove him from his post.

Trump is desperately trying to change the issue of death and disease that is spreading across the country, sticking his fingers in his ears and screaming as loudly as possible for Americans to look away from the catastrophically mismanaged national challenge. The president, who from the start became his unpleasant habit of comparing the performance of the United States with that of other countries, belittling Europe while under pandemic control, has brought the United States into a tragic and humiliating position. . The richest country in the world, rich in experience and resources, has been unable to control the virus.

With the prospect of losing reelection due to a landslide, Trump sees any recognition of the pandemic disaster as another brand against him. Therefore, he not only lies about it, but sent Vice President Mike Pence to make a fancier version of his misleading claims. Pence, who appeared Friday for the first time in nearly two months with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, stated against all evidence that "all 50 states" are "opening up safely and responsibly." He told Americans, "We have all seen encouraging news when we open the United States again," misleadingly saying that the increase in cases is "a reflection of great success in expanding the evidence."

That was an equally false but less absurd claim than Trump's claim that "if we did not test, we would have very few cases," a claim that has sparked an international torrent of mockery at all times. The other side of the world . It is sad for many Americans to see the world laughing at their president. But Trump's behavior is increasingly surprising. Amid the worst health crisis in a century, Trump's team petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. If the court agrees, 23 million Americans could lose their health insurance. Trump does not propose replacement. The slump in the economy has resulted in more than 47 million people applying for unemployment. The measure would leave the unemployed potentially without access to insurance at a time when their health is in greatest danger. The movement is so vile that it seems like something out of the mind of a cartoon villain whirling with a mustache. Similarly, it was a quirky Trump interview Thursday night with Sean Hannity on Fox News. The predictably friendly questioning included the most anticipated softball for a presidential candidate. "What are your top priority elements for a second term?" Hannity purred. The rambling response circled nonsense, including a mention of "an idiot like Bolton," referring to his former national security adviser who has written a devastating first-hand account of what happened in the Oval Office, without ever saying what you plan to do Trump is interested in power, in flattery, not in government. If he were interested in governing, in guiding the country forward, the United States would not be in this horrible disaster. A moderately responsible leader would have allowed the country to take the necessary steps to combat the pandemic with a unified message and serious strategy. Former CDC chief Tom Frieden told BuzzFeed that the United States could probably have managed to do as well as Germany, which has a fraction of the deaths it has, and is safely reopening its economy along with most of Europe. Instead, Trump and the Republican governors who admire him continue to send conflicting messages, acting as if wearing a mask, which has been shown to dramatically reduce the number of new infections, was a political statement against the President. As a result, the virus is emerging in most of the country. Arizona has lost control of the pandemic, with more cases per capita than New York on its worst day, more than any other country in Europe, and even more than Brazil, one of the most affected countries. Republican tough guy governors in Texas and Florida are struggling with a record number of daily cases and a sharp rise in hospitalizations. At least 30 states are battling escalating contagion. Trump wants the economy to function in time to help him in the November election, but even the insured stock market crashed on Friday, alarmed by the resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the United States. Even Wall Street is getting uncomfortable with the numbers. A more disciplined approach, following government guidelines for reopening, would likely have allowed infections to decline, followed by a safe and stable return to economic growth. But Trump was in a hurry. Trump did not want to be seen wearing a mask. Trump wanted MAGA to be faithful "released," even if he sent thousands to their deaths. Now, the President sees anti-racism protesters as his last chance. He wants to paint them as the "American butcher shop," he claimed it existed when he took office, when he promised that only he could fix it. But it was he who helped introduce it. Restoring statues and shouting "law and order" will not change that.





