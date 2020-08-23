in-photos:-100-years-of-women-fighting-for-equality

Suffragettes celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote in 1920. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Updated 4: 35 PM ET, Tue August 18, 2020

This year marks a century since American women were granted the right to vote under the 19th Amendment, which was ratified and formally adopted in August 1920. Since then, women have broken barriers, smashed glass ceilings and paved a path of equality for future generations to follow.

Here’s a look at some moments, both big and small, that helped advance women’s equality over the past 100 years.