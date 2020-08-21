in-photos:-the-democratic-national-convention

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joins hands with his running mate, US Sen. Kamala Harris, after the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 20. They are joined on stage by Biden’s wife, Jill, and Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Updated 12: 21 AM ET, Fri August 21, 2020
The Democratic National Convention looked much different than any convention we have ever seen.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the party held a “virtual convention” instead of meeting in Milwaukee as originally planned. Speakers delivered their remarks each night from locations around the country. Some of the segments, including musical performances, were pre-recorded.
Presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech Thursday night from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden said. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us — for we the people — to come together.”
The Bidens embrace immediately after his speech on Thursday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden and Harris appear before supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Supporters join the Bidens in watching fireworks outside the Chase Center.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Bidens walk together after his speech.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Biden accepts his party’s nomination during his speech. “This campaign isn’t just about winning votes,” Biden said. “It is about winning the heart and, yes, the soul of America.”
Andrew Harnik/AP
Journalists cover Biden’s speech at the Chase Center.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Biden arrives on stage for his acceptance speech.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Biden’s grandchildren talk about him during the convention on Thursday.
DNC/AP
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks on Thursday. “Four years ago I came before this convention and said, New Yorkers know a con when we see one,” Bloomberg said. “But tonight I’m not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he’s a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job.”
DNC/AP
Former Democratic presidential candidates spoke highly of Biden on the final night of the convention. At the top, from left, are US Sen. Cory Booker; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; US Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke. At the bottom are US Sen. Bernie Sanders, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
DNC/AP
Supporters gather outside the Chase Center on Thursday.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
US Sen. Tammy Baldwin delivers remarks on Thursday. During her speech, the senator from Wisconsin talked about how she worked with Biden and former President Barack Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act. Paraphrasing Biden’s famous ad lib during the bill’s signing ceremony, she stressed the gravity of the accomplishment: “We got that done. And, yes, it was a big f’ing deal.”
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Sarah Cooper, the author and comedian who is known for her satirical lip-sync impressions of President Trump, took part in the convention on Thursday and urged Americans to vote.
DNC/AP
Rapper Common performs “Glory” with John Legend on Thursday.
DNC/AP
Cedric Richmond Jr., son of US Rep. Cedric Richmond, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of Thursday’s show.
DNC/AP
Biden’s wife, Jill, is interviewed Thursday before the final night of the convention.
William Bretzger/Delaware News/USA Today Network
Delaware state Sen. Nicole Poore and her daughter Alexis rally outside the Chase Center on Thursday.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
The Democratic presidential ticket stands on stage together — but socially distanced — after US Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday. Harris is with her husband, Douglas Emhoff. Biden is with his wife, Jill.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Harris delivers her speech Wednesday from the Chase Center in Wilmington. She is the first Black and South Asian woman to be nominated to a major party’s ticket. “Years from now,” she said, “this moment will have passed, and our children and our grandchildren will look in our eyes and they’re going to ask us, ‘Where were you when the stakes were so high?’ … We will tell them not just how we felt, we will tell them what we did.”
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama gave a speech from Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Constitution, on Wednesday. During his speech, he excoriated President Trump as incapable of handling the responsibilities of the office. “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.”
DNC/Getty Images
Television screens show Obama’s speech from Goodcity Brewing, which is across from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Fiserv Forum is where the convention was originally supposed to take place.
Morry Gash/AP
Members of the media are spread out from one another before Harris’ speech on Wednesday.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks on Wednesday. “As speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” she said.
DNC/AP
Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, shared her story alongside daughters Jessica and Lucy on Wednesday. Silvia said that she did what any mother would do to “save her daughter’s life” after Jessica was born without a fully developed spinal cord. She said she took her daughter and “traveled for days” to reach the border and then cross into the United States. Jessica called on Americans to vote for a leader who “will fix the broken immigration system and commit to keeping families together.”
DNC/AP
Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump four years ago, urged voters not to take the President’s political standing for granted this year. “Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton said. “We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”
DNC/AP
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks in front of solar panels as she addresses climate change. Lujan Grisham, who interviewed to be Biden’s running mate, said Biden would rejoin the Paris climate agreement if he is elected president and “invest in clean energy jobs.”
DNC/AP
Former US Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot and wounded when a gunman opened fire on one of her events in 2011, touted the needs for resilience and strength during her speech on Wednesday. Giffords has become a symbol for the Democratic fight for stricter gun laws. “My recovery is a daily fight, but fighting makes me stronger,” Giffords said. “Words once came easily. Today, I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice.”
DNC/AP
A worker vacuums the stage before Harris’ speech on Wednesday.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Jill Biden was the final speaker on Tuesday, delivering remarks from a classroom at Wilmington’s Brandywine High School, where she taught English in the ’90s. “The burdens we carry are heavy, and we need someone with strong shoulders,” she said. “I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours — bring us together and make us whole.” Her speech also addressed how the pandemic has shuttered many schools. “These classrooms will ring out with laughter and possibility once again,” she said.
DNC/Getty Images
Singer John Legend performs “Never Break” to close out Tuesday’s broadcast.
DNC/AP
Jill Biden claps for her husband after he was officially nominated on Tuesday. His grandchildren shot celebratory streamers behind him. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart from my family, and I’ll see you on Thursday,” Biden said, referring to his upcoming speech to close the convention.
DNC
For the roll call portion of Tuesday’s proceedings, the convention turned into something of a travel program showcasing delegates across America. In one of the more memorable shots, Rhode Island state Sen. Joseph McNamara was accompanied on the beach next to a plate of fried calamari.
DNC/AP
US Rep. Dina Titus stands in front of some essential workers in Las Vegas during Nevada’s roll call segment.
DNC/AP
Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams speaks in front of a mural of the late Rep. John Lewis on Tuesday.
DNC/AP
American Samoa’s delegation, Petti Matila and Aliitama Sotoa, take part in Tuesday’s roll call. The appearance of two uniformed Army soldiers appears to have violated a Department of Defense policy about military personnel participating in political events. A DNC official called the incident an “oversight.”
DNC/AP
US Rep. Terri Sewell participates in the roll call in front of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
DNC/AP
Jacquelyn Brittany, a security guard who went viral early this year after she said “I love you” to Joe Biden in an elevator, gave a speech officially nominating Biden for president.
DNC/AP
On Tuesday, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seconded a nomination for US Sen. Bernie Sanders, who finished runner-up to Biden in the Democratic race. In her brief remarks, she offered a poetic accounting of the progressive movement’s aspirations — and offered her “fidelity and gratitude” to those in the fight alongside her.
DNC
Stacey Abrams is surrounded by other rising stars of the Democratic Party as they deliver a joint keynote address to start Tuesday’s program.
DNC/AP
Former President Bill Clinton speaks on Tuesday. Clinton lambasted Trump, questioning his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and casting his White House as a chaotic “storm.”
DNC/AP
A worker cleans a podium in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Brian Snyder/Reuters/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Billy Porter, right, and Steven Stills perform “For What It’s Worth” to close out the first night of the convention on Monday.
DNC/AP
A television at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery, a restaurant in Milwaukee, shows former first lady Michelle Obama giving her convention speech on Monday.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
These campaign buttons were being handed out from a hotel in Milwaukee on Monday.
Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA Today Network
US Sen. Bernie Sanders, who finished second to Biden in the primaries, urged his supporters to back Biden in November: “Many of the ideas we fought for that just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream. But let us be clear. If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy.”
DNC/AP
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a former presidential candidate, joined a trio of other Republicans making the case for members of their party to break with Trump and back Biden. “I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen. But these are not normal times.”
DNC/AP
Biden leads a conversation about health care during a segment on Tuesday. Among those joining Biden were a doctor, a paramedic and two nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
DNC/AP
George Floyd’s brothers Rodney, left, and Philonise appear together on Monday. Philonise said the movement that has started in the wake of George’s death is a “fitting legacy,” but he said: “George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland — they should all be alive today.”
DNC/AP
Producers wearing face shields prepare for US Rep. Gwen Moore to speak from Milwaukee on Monday. Moore said she was honored to open the festivities in her home state, even if the delegates and supporters weren’t physically gathered.
Scott Olson/Pool/AP
The convention’s live video feeds are managed from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on Monday.
Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images
Biden’s grandchildren lead the Pledge of Allegiance on the first night of the convention.
DNC/AP
People from across the country sing the National Anthem together on Monday.
DNC/AP
Actress Eva Longoria serves as the emcee on the first night of the convention. Tracee Ellis Ross was the emcee on Tuesday, Kerry Washington was the emcee on Wednesday and Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the emcee on Thursday.
DNC/AP