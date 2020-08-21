in-photos:-the-democratic-national-convention

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joins hands with his running mate, US Sen. Kamala Harris, after the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 20. They are joined on stage by Biden’s wife, Jill, and Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff. Andrew Harnik/AP Updated 12: 21 AM ET, Fri August 21, 2020

The Democratic National Convention looked much different than any convention we have ever seen.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the party held a “virtual convention” instead of meeting in Milwaukee as originally planned. Speakers delivered their remarks each night from locations around the country. Some of the segments, including musical performances, were pre-recorded.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech Thursday night from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden said. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us — for we the people — to come together.”