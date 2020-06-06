In reaction to Roger Goodell's mea culpa, most took advantage of what he did not say





On May 30, a statement from the NFL commissioner offered his condolences to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all of whom had been killed, and said the league would commit to addressing systemic problems, it did not. . t offer details.

Then on Friday, Goodell took a different stance – bluntly admitting that the NFL was wrong for not listening to the players' peaceful protests in the past.

"Without black players there would be no National Football League," said Goodell. "And protests across the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of players, coaches, fans, and black staff."

But it was what was not said that people online took advantage of.

One name: Colin Kaepernick. Goodell did not mention the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who led the 2016 peaceful protest against police brutality by kneeling down during the national anthem. At the end of the 2016-17 season, Kaepernick was fired by the 49ers. "You can't apologize to the players without mentioning Colin Kaepernick," Mike Freeman, NFL columnist for the Bleacher Report, wrote on Twitter. Unable to get a job since becoming a free agent, Kaepernick has still been busy. In 2016, he and his partner Nessa Diab started the Know Your Rights nonprofit camp, which seeks to educate and empower black and brown youth. Since then he became the son of the cartel of the protest movement. His face is in shirts, almost always depicted on his knees. Just this week, when thousands of protesters across the United States and the world protested police brutality after George Floyd's death, many knelt, as did Kaepernick. Friday night rapper and actor Ice Cube led to Twitter , calling the NFL specifically. "NFL: Do the right thing for this man," he wrote, attaching a photo of Kaepernick. Kaeprnick has expressed his wish. to keep playing including settling in 2019 for his collusion grievance against the NFL, claiming that the teams had prevented him and fellow activist Eric Reid from playing. Even before Goodell admitted that the NFL made a mistake, there were calls to rehire Kaepernick. Joe Lockhart, CNN political analyst and former NFL executive, wrote an opinion piece urging Minnesota Vikings owners to specifically sign Kaepernick. "It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence," he wrote. "But you will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised and perhaps show that real progress can be made with courage." However, on Friday those calls increased further. Clint Smith, author and social commentator, was forthright: "The NFL should formally apologize to Colin Kaepernick." That post already has over 25,000 retweets, and counting. Goodell's statement, while stronger, is no longer enough, sentiments online are gone. People, at least on social media, want action. They want, frankly, Kaepernick.









