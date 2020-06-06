In reaction to Roger Goodell's mea culpa, most took advantage of what he did not say

On May 30, a statement from the NFL commissioner offered his condolences to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all of whom had been killed, and said the league would commit to addressing systemic problems, it did not. . t offer details.
"Without black players there would be no National Football League," said Goodell. "And protests across the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of players, coaches, fans, and black staff."
But it was what was not said that people online took advantage of.
One name: Colin Kaepernick.
Goodell did not mention the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who led the 2016 peaceful protest against police brutality by kneeling down during the national anthem. At the end of the 2016-17 season, Kaepernick was fired by the 49ers.
Unable to get a job since becoming a free agent, Kaepernick has still been busy. In 2016, he and his partner Nessa Diab started the Know Your Rights nonprofit camp, which seeks to educate and empower black and brown youth.
Since then he became the son of the cartel of the protest movement. His face is in shirts, almost always depicted on his knees.
Just this week, when thousands of protesters across the United States and the world protested police brutality after George Floyd's death, many knelt, as did Kaepernick.
"NFL: Do the right thing for this man," he wrote, attaching a photo of Kaepernick.
Even before Goodell admitted that the NFL made a mistake, there were calls to rehire Kaepernick.
"It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence," he wrote. "But you will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised and perhaps show that real progress can be made with courage."
However, on Friday those calls increased further.
Goodell's statement, while stronger, is no longer enough, sentiments online are gone.
People, at least on social media, want action. They want, frankly, Kaepernick.