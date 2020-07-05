In Russia, portraying women's bodies can get you arrested

Written by Valeria Costa-Kostritsky, CNN

Yulia Tsvetkova is not sure of her future. She was criminally charged with "production and dissemination of pornographic materials" after sharing stylized depictions of vaginas on social media. A resident of a remote city in Russia's Far East, she was released from house arrest on March 16 after four months, but is still under strict travel restrictions and faces up to six years in prison.

Tsvetkova, 27, says her problems with the authorities began in early 2019. The youth theater group she had founded was planning to perform a play on gender stereotypes and another on militarism. Under pressure from the authorities, Tsvetkova finally canceled the stage performances and the festival at which they appeared.

"I do not know which was worse for the authorities, the work on gender, which they do not understand and the one they are afraid of, or the other work, which was quite political, very sharp. I think it is the combination of the two that brought me here" he said in a phone call. "After that they called me at the police station every week or every two weeks," said Tsvetkova.

Tsvetkova's lawyer, Anna Plusnina, believes that the police are deliberately harassing her client. "I think the persecution began in February 2019, when Yulia decided to organize the 'Blue and Pink' play (on gender stereotypes) in her city," Plusnina said in an email about these meetings with authorities.

"For the next six months, Yulia and her mother were summoned to the city administration and to be questioned by the police agencies, before they could start a criminal case against Yulia in the summer of 2019," Plusnina continued. "I think the goal is to limit your right to participate in cultural life and your right to free artistic expression."

The Interior Ministry of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East did not respond to a request for comment.

The pornography charge came after police discovered a group called "The Vagina Monologues" (named after the play by Eve Ensler) that Tsvetkova founded and moderated on Russia's VKontakte social network, which encourages women "to remove the stigma around the vagina and female physiology in general." She says she published most of the content, which was created by other people.

Tsvetkova, who lives in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in a part of Siberia that used to host Gulag forced labor camps, says police searched her apartment last November and confiscated equipment and documents.

"There were a lot of questions and then they found my job on the Internet and understood how they could do this case," he said. "It is a fairly common scheme: the police look for what crime they can find in the activist's job and then open a case."

You are currently prohibited from leaving your city or changing your address and are waiting for a court date.

Is not a new problem

The criminal charge Tsvetkova is facing is not her first encounter with the police over the art depicting women's bodies. They had previously researched their own drawings, which were part of a body positivity project called "Women are not dolls" that Tsvetkova had also posted on VKontakte. The line drawings included messages like: "Women who are alive have body fat and this is fine!" and "Women who are alive have muscles and this is fine!"

In January 2020, she was also charged under the so-called "gay propaganda" law, an administrative offense that can carry a hefty fine, for a drawing depicting two same-sex families with children, accompanied by the subtitle "The Family is where there is love. Support LGBT families! "

Across Russia, LGBTQ feminists and activists who, in recent years, have been emboldened by the country's version of the #metoo movement and by campaigns protesting violence against women and advocating for body positivity, have expressed their support Tsvetkova.

On June 27, Russia's Youth Day (a national day of celebration), activists and publications posted a "Media Strike for Yulia" poster on their websites and social media platforms. An online poetry marathon was also held in his support.

Russian public figures have voiced their support for Tsvetkova, including actress Renata Litvinova, television presenter Ksenia Sobchak, and veteran presenter Vladimir Pozner, who made a video saying the case against Tsvetkova is unacceptable.

However, Russia remains polarized in LGBTQ rights. The government has enacted anti-LGBTQ legislation, using laws to crack down on LGBTQ activists and advocates. This includes the use of the pornography law used against Tsvetkova and, in particular, the "gay propaganda" law, which prohibits the "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations around minors", signed by Vladmir Putin in 2013 and condemned by the European Court of Human Rights as homophobic.

Meanwhile, in a recent referendum, the Russians voted in favor of the proposed amendments to the constitution, one of which defines marriage as the union between a man and a woman.

Continuous support

Last week, Eva Tsvetkova (unrelated to Yulia but a close friend and 28-year-old doctor) demonstrated in support of Yulia with 35 other women in Moscow.

"Yulia's case is important and political," he said via instant messaging. "Because the charge of & # 39; pornography & # 39; is a very obvious pretext to attack people who disagree with the regime. Yulia has been involved in educational projects, feminism and, what is more importantly, she is a lesbian and has been saying that LGBT + people are citizens of this country like everyone else, an idea that our authorities strongly oppose. "

Along with 95 other people, Anastasia Pyari, a 40-year-old journalist and poet who lives in Saint Petersburg, participated in the online poetry marathon in support of Tsvetkova. It was recorded reading a poem describing having sex with a woman. "A lot of lesbians I know don't talk about their sexual orientation at work," she said by phone. "They say there is no need to go public or defend it, but I think it is worth talking about, because if young women knew that it is not shameful to be with another woman, many would lead happier lives."

"I am proud to be a part of what is happening right now, to see a greater awareness of these issues," said Yulia Tsvetkova. "It came as a shock to me when even the very traditional and very conservative" Domashniy Ochag "(Good Housekeeping) magazine wrote about my case to support me."

Ekaterina Zakharkiv, a Ph.D. literature A student who co-organized the poetry marathon, she is proud to have managed to explain Yulia's case to her grandmother. "She agreed that it is unfair. It was a big step for me. I took a photo of her standing in the middle of a field of flowers in her garden, holding a banner that said: 'If Yulia Tsvetkova is a criminal What does he say about that? (Famous artists who paint nudes like) Boucher, Courbet and Rubens. "

When asked what she thinks about all the support she has received, Tsvetkova says that she is more moved when she listens to those who, like her, live in remote places. "The most important actions that I see are not happening in Moscow, nor in Saint Petersburg," he said. "Some protests are taking place in small towns where I know that protesters do not have the freedom or security that the community enjoys in Moscow, so they risk more, sometimes they risk their freedom by going to the streets and saying: & # 39; Freedom for Yulia Tsvetkova.

"(This is happening) in Kirov, my mother's hometown who is super conservative, and even in Komsomolsk," he continued. "And for me that is incredibly moving because I know what it means to live in a small town and be a feminist, how scary and lonely it can be."

