In search of Ghislaine Maxwell, the authorities mysterious financial saga with Jeffrey Epstein

The financial relationship between Epstein, the deceased billionaire whose sources of wealth remain largely murky, and Maxwell, British high society whose newspaper magnate father died just before he was implicated in a massive pension fraud scandal, has been difficult to decipher.

The two ran into the rarefied world of billionaire bankers and societal figures, but it was unclear how they came to have the means to maintain that lifestyle.

Epstein introduced himself as money manager for the billionaires, but it was not apparent that he had clients other than Leslie Wexner, the founder and president of Victoria & # 39; s Secret's parent company, L Brands, who took the unusual step of granting Epstein's power of attorney and who later accused him of having "embezzled large sums" of Wexner and his family. Maxwell has said in court documents that Epstein promised to "always support her" financially.

On Thursday, after accusing Maxwell of recruiting, grooming and sexually abusing girls under the age of 14 as part of Epstein's alleged criminal enterprise, federal prosecutors revealed that over a five-year period beginning in 2007, Maxwell and Epstein they exchanged more than $ 20 million. dollars between their bank accounts, with the sums going first from Epstein to Maxwell, and then back to Epstein.

A Maxwell attorney, Jeffrey S. Pagliuca, did not respond to a request for comment. She and her representatives had previously denied that she was involved in sexual abuse or sex trafficking.

Legal experts said the transfers raise questions about whether those were legitimate payments or whether they were used to mask illegal conduct.

"The fact that she and he exchanged so much money indicates that they had a very close business relationship and that he clearly trusted her with a phenomenal amount of money," said Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who handled money laundering and confiscation of assets. cases at the Brooklyn US Attorney's office.

"There may be a completely innocent explanation, but it's definitely a sinister data point," said Levin. He suggested that the lack of additional information provided by prosecutors about the transfers may mean that they do not yet know their importance, but tried to point out to the judge the "strange looking" behavior.

Shan Wu, a CNN legal analyst and criminal defense attorney, said the transactions "that arouse my suspicions are the large transfers of millions between his accounts and Epstein's accounts, which begs the question, is there some kind of laundering? "

"Is that your salary? Otherwise, why would you need to transfer large amounts of money between your accounts? If it's private transfers, it's very strange," Wu said. He said he suspects prosecutors are looking to see where the money trail leads and if it relates to some of the still unanswered questions about how Epstein funded college donations, among other transfers.

Prosecutors also detailed the transfers they said Maxwell made between his own accounts. Since 2016, prosecutors say, Maxwell has maintained more than 15 bank accounts that totaled between several hundred thousand dollars and more than $ 20 million.

During that period and as recently as 2019, prosecutors allege that she moved hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time between her accounts: in March 2019, $ 500,000 from one of her accounts to another; Four months later, more than $ 300,000 from one account to another.

As recently as last year, prosecutors say she had at least one foreign bank account that contained more than $ 1 million.

Prosecutors also allege moves linked to her $ 15 million sale of a New York City property in 2016: After she sold the residence through a limited liability company, amounts totaling more than $ 14 million in an account listed as owner. Days later, a sum of more than $ 14 million was transferred from that account to another account opened in his name.

"In summary, the defendant's financial resources appear to be substantial, and his numerous accounts and substantial monetary movements make his total financial image opaque and indeterminate, even after a review of bank records available to the Government," prosecutors wrote. .

At the time of her arrest on Thursday, she was found living on a 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire, which was acquired for $ 1.07 million in a cash purchase in December 2019 "through a carefully anonymized LLC", according to court documents. and the real estate company.

According to the indictment revealed Thursday and other court filings, Maxwell and Epstein have been financially entangled for many years. Prosecutors say that between 1994 and 1997, the period covered by his indictment, the two were in an "intimate" relationship and that he paid him to manage their various properties, ranging from an Upper East Side mansion to a sprawling ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to a lawsuit he filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this year against his estate, she was employed by him individually and by several of his affiliated businesses until at least 2006, during which time he was paid to manage his properties in New York, Paris, Florida, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands, where he owned a private island.

Maxwell claimed in the lawsuit that Epstein told him that he would continue to support her financially even if she were to pursue a company of his own, and that in 2004 he gave her a typewritten letter with a handwritten note asking her to "stay in Epstein's job and promising that it doesn't matter." whatever Maxwell chose to do, Epstein would always support Maxwell financially. "

Last month, both parties filed a joint motion to suspend the proceedings in that lawsuit.