in-shadow-of-covi,-silent-killers-re-emerge

Nick Prince is the Pandemic Preparedness Coordinator for the International Federation of Red Cross, Asia Pacific. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Deadly infectious diseases are threatening to regain a foothold in many countries, fueled by Covid-19 and the unprecedented effort to contain this ongoing global pandemic.

Vaccinations are down across the Asia Pacific and in most areas of the world. Diseases such as polio, measles and tuberculosis are at very real risk of re-emerging on a large scale, causing widespread death, illness and disability.

The world has justifiably turned its attention to the fight against Covid-19, with national and international restrictions playing a critical part in slowing the spread of the virus. Massive resources have been allocated globally on testing, tracing, isolation, quarantine and treatment. Entire hospitals and health clinics have been re-prioritized to respond to Covid-19.

Health care staff in countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan have been redirected to contain the surging virus.

Mass polio vaccinations have been deferred several times over in the Philippines, in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 — a decision that makes sense, given that we would not want to see more health care workers, parents and children put at risk of Covid-19.