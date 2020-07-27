In Soccer: Adams Trade Shows Don't Stop at NFL Teams

There's more to Jamal Adams' departure from the Jets and landing in Seattle than a player forcing his way out of a situation he didn't like.

Sure, Adams and his reps used a power game, conducting much of their business through the media when All-Pro security was unable to get the team to give him a new contract.

And yes, the Jets let themselves be put into an unsustainable position even though their approach to Adams' contract demands was the logical route for any NFL franchise.

The fact that Adams, entering his fourth professional season, still plays the 2020 season, if there is one, for the $ 3.5 million of his rookie contract, emphatically emphasizes his desire to leave a soccer vibe he couldn't bear. You will get the large amount of money you want next year; the Seahawks would not have paid such a high price on draft picks otherwise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Seattle also makes a difference in its high school, which no longer resembles the Legion of Doom. Unlike the Jets, the Seahawks are a Super Bowl contender, and they saw an opportunity to improve their chances exponentially with one of the best NFL defenders in any position.

Adams is not Ronnie Lott or Ed Reed, at least not yet. But now it can be a key cog and building block for the Pete Carroll team.

What this move demonstrates, and many others in this unprecedented offseason, is that NFL teams are not afraid to take chances with their rosters. Winning has now become even more of a mantra.

It is a dangerous approach during a pandemic that has eliminated almost all work in the field. The filming period for newcomers has dramatically lengthened. Establishing camaraderie and leadership becomes dicier. Playbook adjustments may be necessary daily through fall, and beyond.

However, teams are willing to carry out these important transactions, either in exchanges or in free agency. And we're not just talking about Tom Brady with Tampa Bay or Philip Rivers with Indianapolis.

He tries to get Houston to send its best offensive weapon and one of the best in the league, catcher DeAndre Hopkins, to Arizona. San Francisco trades DeForest Buckner, a second-team All-Pro defensive tackle, with the Colts. Minnesota is serving another great receiver, Stefon Diggs, to Buffalo. Philadelphia acquires cornerback Darius Slay to improve a marginal high school.

Unceasingly.

It seems to run counter to the cohesion teams typically seek, and that could be a huge advantage this year.

"I've thought about that with the new staff only in our division here and at our conference," says Eagles coach Doug Pederson. "It has to be extremely difficult not to be close to each other. They spent a little time, probably a few weeks in February and March, maybe together, but it would be difficult. And then not having their players in the offseason trying to teach a new offense, defense, special teams, I'm sure it's probably going to be difficult in its own right.

"We have been blessed. I have been blessed as I enter my fifth year here in Philadelphia and maintain the staff I have and add some great additions to the staff this year. And our players are excited because they don't have to learn a necessarily new offense or defense or special teams.

"So I'm not necessarily thinking it's going to be an advantage, but at the same time, it gives us confidence going to camp that we are all on the same line."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It seems that many teams are fine with key additions that are not in the same chapter, let alone on the same page. There has been so much activity that practically each of the 32 clubs will depend on one or more newcomers in key roles. That can't be a comfortable feeling without preseason games and such limited fieldwork on extended training grounds.

Of course, all of these safety and health precautions are necessary and wise. Even coaches and team executives who often suffer from tunnel vision, blinded by what's happening outside the arena, understand that.

But they also recognize that the NFL's competitiveness requires that they do their business as closely as possible to normal.

In this unusual 2020, that has meant being bold in the transaction market. Adams to Seattle is the last and most obvious test.