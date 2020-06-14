In the Black Lives Matter movement, immigrants find themselves in a difficult position

Jennifer Scheurle, a German immigrant living in Bellevue on a work visa, says she has always been a politically committed person, especially having participated in Berlin's strong protest culture before coming to the United States.

The Black Lives Matter movement inspired her, but when things turned violent, she was forced to reconcile that with the reality of her visa status.

"I spoke to my family and partner about whether or not it was worth protesting in person and risking the visa. We concluded that it would be detrimental to my personal well-being and effectiveness here in the United States, if I return to Germany." , said.

A foreign citizen in the US USA You can participate in peaceful protests or rallies and, if arrested, the US criminal justice system. USA It guarantees that they are entitled to the same constitutional protections as American citizens.

However, the immigration consequences of the arrest can be quite significant.

If they are detained, arrested or charged, it could be problematic, even if the charges were dropped, according to Parisa Karaahmet, an immigration attorney at Fragomen, an immigration law firm. "They could be asked to disclose the arrest in a visa application or in a green card interview in the United States for any immigration benefit."

Immigrants like Scheurle are well aware of how these situations could weigh heavily on their immigration status, which could curb their level of participation and their method of expressing their political opinion.

"This is a dilemma facing immigrants right now," says Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy for the ACLU. "Many immigrants want to participate, but the risk is always there. It is important to protest and it is important to stay safe. But the decision is unfair for people who do not have enough protections due to their immigration status."

"Given the uncertainty that the Trump administration has placed in various visa categories, it is understandable that there is anxiety about participating in the protests," he adds.

& # 39; We are not breaking any law & # 39;

Several immigrants discussed their concerns with CNN but declined to even go to the registry for fear of the consequences.

However, not all immigrants choose to stay out.

Prerna Gupta, an Indian citizen on a work visa, has been going to protests in her Brooklyn neighborhood.

"There is nothing wrong with marching with people. We are not breaking any law," she said, adding that violent protests in the past have not really discouraged her from going.

"It is a thought but not a thought big enough to reconsider going to a protest."

Gupta says it is important for her to protest that racism is not just an American problem.

"I have also been subjected to racism in other parts of the world. When I protest, I also protest global change," he said.

However, she has been taking precautions while protesting. Most of it comes from what you have read online, including not bringing your ID and wearing all black clothing, so it is not easily identifiable.

While Scheurle does not want to go to protest in person, she has been helping aside. He started out by making protest-ready kits for protesters. Finally, she became involved with local groups to help organize field groups for health care, establish supply chains, and solicit donations to obtain resources to help these protests.

"I don't know how real the threat to help the protests is. There is no plan for this and no one can tell me if this puts me at risk or not. I am in the gray zone, so I am trying to attack. The balance between doing as much as I can and protect my visa. "

Understand the & # 39; special risks & # 39;

Divyansh Kaushik, an international student working to earn a doctorate at Carnegie Mellon University, will also not join the protests in Pittsburgh. He is scared of the coronavirus pandemic that remains a threat across the country, and having a student visa simply calls the protest into question.

"If things get violent and someone points a finger at you, what would you do? There is no legal protection," he said. "I could risk losing my [visa] status."

Instead, as vice president for external affairs at the university's graduate student assembly, Kaushik has joined his peers in demanding that the university adopt more inclusive policies and actions.

The concern is not limited to a few. Karaahmet says that his law firm is receiving many questions from clients about this.

"The problems resonate regardless of nationality or background. They want their voices heard. But they are concerned about their immigration status and want to know the extent of their participation," he said.

"A non-US citizen has the right to participate, however, there are special risks that you should only be aware of before making a decision about the activities you want to participate in."

& # 39; I have to have these difficult conversations & # 39;

The protests are critical to the immigrant community, Flores says, and black immigrants have an interest in it, too.

"Because black people are overly controlled, that means additional contacts with the criminal justice system put black immigrants at greater risk of a rape that endangers their residence in the United States," he said.

If a foreign citizen is in an encounter with the police, a criminal defense attorney should be their first call and an immigration attorney should be the second, Karaahmet recommends.

Ultimately, Kaushik says, many of his decisions depend on the status of his visa. "I'm just trying to err on the side of caution."

And Scheurle decides to think about the people who want him to stay in the United States.

"I have to have these difficult conversations with the people around me who want me to stay. I have a responsibility to my employer and the people I love."