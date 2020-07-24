In the Covid-19 crisis, expanding service options for youth (opinion)

When the Covid-19 crisis closed his school, Meadows, a member of AmeriCorps, a national service organization he joined outside of college, had the option of taking refuge at home. Instead, he found a new way to serve: He spent his days distributing lunches to students, sorting food in a local pantry, and monitoring elderly people who isolated themselves in their homes. Now she is tutoring summer school students online.

For decades, government-funded national service programs like AmeriCorps have been sending thousands of young people to help their fellow citizens in communities across the country.

In turn, those who serve receive a modest stipend while gaining new skills and a true sense of purpose.

Over the past three months, legions of Americans participating in national service programs have stepped forward to provide much-needed assistance for coronavirus response activities.

In Colorado, for example, AmeriCorps members have mobilized to help trace contacts. In Philadelphia, they make and deliver meals to those who cannot afford food. And in Minnesota, members teach online classes to public school students and work in overwhelmed nonprofits.

"AmeriCorps helped me turn this scary time into an opportunity to serve my community in new and exciting ways," said Meadows. "Serving has helped me feel less helpless."

The need for pandemic-related support services will only increase as the virus continues to cause health, financial, educational and emotional problems. With nearly 4 million cases of coronavirus in the US to date, hospitals are again reaching capacity.

Meanwhile, 40 million Americans are out of work, students are being left behind due to extended time out of school, and more families are struggling to put food on the table.

No silver bullet can solve these daunting problems, of course, but one option has real potential to make a significant difference: expanding America's national service programs by increasing the number of people who can serve and those who receive services .

Unfortunately, there are not enough national service opportunities available for those who wish to participate.

We can change that.

Earlier this month, a bipartisan coalition of eight Democratic and eight Republican senators, led by Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), introduced and supported the CORPS Act to build on existing national service infrastructure and helping our country respond to Covid-19.

The CORPS Act would double the number of AmeriCorps positions available this year to 150,000, and provide a total of 600,000 national service opportunities in the next three years nationwide, even in areas of the country where national service programs have yet to arrive.

Just as young people were disproportionately affected by the 2008 financial crisis, they face a similar fate due to the economic consequences of Covid-19. For college students graduating in an uncertain job market, as well as for those who delay college during the pandemic, the National Service is an alternative to waiting for companies to start hiring and campuses to reopen.

The CORPS Act increases the stipend paid to body participants to 175% of the federal poverty line, increasing the minimum wage from $ 12,760 today to $ 22,330. The bill also doubles the education award young people can earn to pay for school or pay student loans, linking it to twice the value of the maximum Pell grant.

By doing this, the CORPS Act offers a new path for high school students and teens in low-income households. Many of these young people not only face higher unemployment rates than the rest of the country, but are about to disconnect more permanently from school and work.

Increasing the stipend and educational benefits for AmeriCorps members means that young people from less affluent backgrounds can afford to participate in national service, a strong first step in breaking the inequalities that historically have made national service unsustainable for low-income populations, particularly low-income people. color. One year of full-time paid service, one year of service, can change the trajectory of your life.

The expansion of national service programs also has the potential to break down the political, social, economic, and religious barriers that cause such a divide in our country. Those who serve, as well as those who are cared for, often walk away from the experience with a greater understanding and respect for those who come from different backgrounds.

As business and military leaders, we believe that providing more paid opportunities for youth to serve their country has multiple benefits, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to make the CORPS Act reach its goal.

We recently sent a letter to the leadership of Congress in support of this bill signed by a bipartisan group of five former cabinet secretaries, including Robert Gates and Condoleezza Rice, and dozens of national service supporters. Today, we ask other leaders to join us in this effort.

In this time of crisis, when so many Americans are eager to support others and so many need support, expanding national service is an option that we can and should take. We urge Congress to prioritize this investment and include the CORPS Act in the next coronavirus relief bill.

This article has been updated to reflect the number of additional senators now supporting the CORPS Act.