In the era of social distancing, this virtual reality startup wants you to connect with others

In September, in a period that I like to call "before," I tested a virtual reality headset prototype from a Taiwanese company called XRSpace. I put bulky orange glasses over my eyes and stepped into another world without leaving the hectic Berlin conference room that hosted the IFA consumer electronics fair. At the time, I was not allowed to describe what I saw in that virtual realm or what the headphones were like. All I could say was that XRSpace wanted to do virtual reality, which is usually a lonely, more social experience.

Back then, I couldn't wait to get away from the hordes of attendees and exhibitors. Just over half a year later, and the world is dealing with a coronavirus pandemic that has infected about 5.5 million people and killed about 350,000. I, like hundreds of millions of people around the world, have been confined to my neighborhood for 10 weeks and we continue to count. I'm alone. Very lonely.

It is in that environment where XRSpace will make its debut.

The startup, a brainchild of HTC co-founder and former CEO Peter Chou, has spent the past three years developing a virtual reality headset and a virtual world that aims to be like Ready Player One, a place for people to interact digitally and communicate with them. Each other. On Tuesday, the company finally came out of stealth mode by debuting its Manova virtual world and Mova glasses, which start at $ 599 for the Wi-Fi version.



XRSpace is launching at an auspicious time in virtual reality. Long ridiculed for failing to deliver on the huge hype about technology, virtual reality is having a time when consumers, trapped at home and eager for alternative forms of entertainment and distraction, are picking up on the suddenly hot. Oculus Quest headphones and taking a second more serious look at virtual reality.

XRSpace is trying something that many companies have tried and failed: making virtual reality truly social and accessible to the masses, not just tech gamers. Virtual reality generally works by blocking reality and transporting you to a digital world, but Mova brings your friends and colleagues with you.

The idea of ​​being able to interact in the virtual world is an attractive prospect for many of those who have been isolated as nations fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The Mova handset goes on sale in the third quarter of the year, first on the Chunghwa Telecom network in Taiwan and followed by the Deutsche Telekom service in Germany. The glasses will also be available to buy online in other regions, but what you can do in the virtual realm of Manova will be more limited. Chou said more operator support will come later.

"We have the most amazing product I've ever created," said Chou, who developed the world's first Android smartphone more than a decade ago, in a video interview with CNET before launch. "This is really the next generation of virtual reality for the mass market consumer."

No social distancing or Zoom video conferencing here. Instead, the full-body avatars of you and your friends can go from your living room sofa to a live basketball game or boardroom. Everything takes place in the virtual world called Manova. You use your hands as controllers, and there's even a 5G version of the headphones.

"There is a certain amount of Zoom fatigue and therefore people are saying what else we could do to have a more immersive, inclusive and collaborative platform," said Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight. "The timing could not be better".

Seeing is believing?

With VR, you really need to experience it to understand it. But instead of a flashy hands-on launch in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​XRSpace executives made video calls with reporters the week before the company's digital Tuesday event.

As a result of the pandemic, I am still one of the few reporters who has actually tried this system, ever since I previewed it at IFA.

Despite Chou's great promise, the prototype headset was similar to other units I've tested. While XRSpace aimed to make the glasses smaller and sleeker than rival products, the orange plastic headsets were still bulky. My eyes got wet like crazy after using it for about 10 minutes, and I couldn't imagine using it for hours, let alone all day. XRSpace says it has improved the headset since I used it last fall, including adding better padding and creating a blank version. Still, no one could describe the look as "cool".

For the final version, there are three models: the $ 599 Mova with Wi-Fi only and two variants connected to cell phones: one with 4G LTE and the other with 5G. XRSpace said the price of cellular models will depend on the operators that offer them. Mova uses Qualcomm & # 39; s Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM, and it has no cables.

That starting price, which includes Manova software, is quite high compared to some other VR headsets. Oculus Quest from Facebook, Mova's biggest competitor, sells for $ 399. It was difficult to find the earphones in stock during the pandemic.

Stand out from the crowd

XRSpace included features in the Mova to make it stand out from the package. For one, the Mova is the first VR headset to come with a 5G option. New wireless technology that is deployed worldwide promises much higher speeds and, even more importantly for something like VR, low latency, or extreme responsiveness.

Offering a 5G version also gives XRSpace something other VR companies may not have: a path with operators. Network providers have invested billions in the implementation of 5G, and they have to get customers to use it. More than anything, they need devices that show consumers why they need 5G. XRSpace's Mova could be one of them.

XRSpace



Right now, a Taiwanese operator and a German wireless provider are on board. Other operators are likely to follow, Chou says XRSpace is talking to many, and will also subsidize the cost of Mova hardware for consumers to sign up.

Another big difference from other virtual reality glasses is the integration of spatial scanning technology in the headphones. You can walk around a room while using headphones to make a 3D map of the dimensions. That allows you to interact with the virtual world without worrying that you are encountering a very real wall, and you can recreate real physical locations within virtual reality.

"This is a very, very difficult technology, "Chou said.

You can put your room in your virtual home and change the furniture, wall color, and add outdoor scenery. And XRSpace is working with a Taiwanese real estate company to use the technology to scan homes for virtual reality tours.

Prospective buyers "don't need to go check out 30 physical places just to look at them," said Sting Tao, XRSpace platform president.

But perhaps the most notable difference from other virtual reality systems that I have tested are the drivers. There are none. Instead, my hands They are the controllers. When I was in the XRSpace VR world, I could navigate by straightening and bending the index finger. There with me, giving me a tour of the virtual world, was an XRSpace executive, Kurt Liu, head of content and third-party ecosystem.

"With your hand, you can teleport," he said. "It is a great world there."

Because our hands are the controllers, we can do things like shake hands, clap hands, wave, clap, or even jingle. The avatars are realistic and full-bodied, with high-quality leather textures and natural facial expressions. They are designed to look like you, although for demonstration purposes I was a man.

It's Manova, the virtual world, that's the most ambitious part of XRSpace's plans.

A field full of people

Everyone from big established companies like Apple and Microsoft to startups like Magic Leap have explored ways to create immersive virtual reality and virtual reality products. Chou also entered virtual reality from the start on HTC with the Vive headphones. But until now, virtual reality has failed to deliver on its promise, and augmented reality is largely used for things like Pokemon Go or business training.

But all that could change due to the pandemic.

In December, CCS Insight predicted that VR and AR device sales for all of 2019 would rise 21% to just over 10 million units. Market demand should grow six times to 60 million units in 2023, the research firm said at the time. Due to demand during the pandemic, the forecast is even more promising than before, Wood from CCS said, although the company has not yet updated its official forecast.

XRSpace



"It will take a long time for virtual reality to get closer to the tear volumes we see on smartphones," said Wood of CCS. "But there is no doubt that the trajectory of virtual reality seems much more positive than a year ago."

Other companies are also trying to make virtual reality more social.

Facebook created the Facebook Spaces app in 2017 so you can spend time with your friends in virtual reality using the Oculus and Vive headsets. You could watch 360-degree videos, draw and hold objects, and display images in a virtual reality slide show. But Facebook close spaces in October focus on your Horizon Facebook Service, which will allow you to create your own world in virtual reality. You will be able to play, explore and hang out with friends in the virtual reality social world.

"Because everyone will be able to create their own spaces and experiences within it, Horizon will have this property where it will only grow and expand and improve over time," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at his company's virtual reality conference. company. in September.

Oculus Quest will also have manual tracking in some apps and games, like Elixir, starting this week. As CNET's Scott Stein pointed out, Quest's manual tracking technology, which uses the cameras in the built-in headphones, "works surprisingly well but is not a complete replacement for physical controllers."

For XRSpace Mova, an optional driver will be available, but most navigation will be done by manual tracking.

A whole new world

That does not mean that Mova and Manova are the same as everything else. They definitely are not.

Manova is a combination of public and private spaces, and during my demo, I see both. When I put the headphones on, I'm in the private sphere, a minimalist home. I can sit on the couch in my living room and watch a movie by myself or invite friends to join me. The next moment, I follow my XRSpace guide to going to a T-Mobile branded sports stadium to watch a basketball game from the center line of the court. The game is real, with real players, and I have the best seat.

"Manova is the first thing you will see right after putting on the headset," said Tao of XRSpace. "In this Manova world, you will experience a social life with no distance limits."

Private spaces include not only your home, but also classrooms and meeting rooms for those cooler conversations or hour-long meetings that used to take place in person in real offices. The Manova Public Kingdom has a central hub in the city center for playing or watching great entertainment events.

XRSpace



XRSpace is not creating its virtual social environment on its own, but is working with external developers to create experiences for users. Operators can also create virtual places for users to go, like that T-Mobile arena. Expect to have experiences tailored to different regions, and some of them could be determined by the operators that sell the devices (No, not even virtual reality is safe from the operator's bloatware). But Manova is not only pretending to be a virtual reality application store.

For the initial launch, XRSpace has signed with six educational companies that do things like teach English; game developers like Futuretown and Rovio & # 39; s Angry Birds; Live streaming companies like Insta360 travel video; GQ and Vogue with fashion content; YC House for virtual real estate tours in Taiwan; Bank SinoPac for corporate training; and the Taiwanese label Wind Music.

And it has a whole wellness area called "MagicLOHAS". It features meditation, a "singing bowl", yoga, "magic tai-chi", cycling, a "refreshing walk," office and full-body stretches, aerobic dance, body training, and brain training. You can meditate on top of a quiet mountain or just hang out with friends in a relaxing environment.

XRSpace spoke to a Taiwanese baseball team to stream live games, Tao said, and users took virtual seats at the stadium.

The company's Manova wants to replicate real life, unlike phones where people jump between solitary applications. "Meet new friends, join activities, organize your own parties, organize group events, create your own social following, your presence is constant throughout the platform, just like in the real world," said XRSpace.

XRSpace has big ambitions. One day, it will add augmented and mixed reality to the Mova VR headsets to make you feel even more immersive. The glasses will get smaller, sleeker, and faster. Chou even hopes that something like the XRSpace headphones will eventually replace smartphones.

With today's smartphones, "human interactions and how emotions are expressed are limited to the use of … voice and text and emojis and images and videos," Chou said. "However … the way we express ourselves is much more complicated than smartphones allow. So our goal is to create this very immersive and highly interactive (product) to take human interaction to the next level using 5G XR ".

To succeed, XRSpace needs developers on board, and it needs us to believe that the virtual world is worth exploring. It is unclear how that digital realm of Manova will fare in "the aftermath" when normalcy returns. But right now, XRSpace technology can't get there fast enough.