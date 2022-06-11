Rob Zombie, the director of House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, is now turning his attention to the classic TV sitcom genre with a remake of “The Munsters”. This teaser trailer for his upcoming movie version takes us on a tour of some very gothic locations and it looks like it will be creepy as hell. Check out this video if you’re curious to see him bulldoze your favorite childhood memory.

Introduction to The Munsters

The Munsters is a comedy-drama series about the misadventures of the Frankenstein family, released in 1964. The show was created by legendary TV producer, writer, and director Sam Munster who based it on his own childhood experiences with his family of “weird” and “creature-like” relatives. In each episode, the main character is a member of an original gothic family that consists mostly of children. Even though the characters are all uncles, aunts, and nieces and nephews (or “nieces” here), they are not biologically related.

Some of them are monsters with varying deformities: Frankenstein Sr. is a skinny, balding man with one arm; the monster’s daughter is a little girl with an enlarged head; Herman Munster’s brother is an overweight man with a pointed nose.

Names of the characters in The Munsters

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster

Al Lewis as Grandpa

Yvonne De Carlo as Lily Munster

Butch Patrick as Eddie Munster

Pat Priest as Marilyn Munster

Beverley Owen as Marilyn Munster

Chet Stratton as Clyde Thornton

Edward Mallory as Jack

Harvey Korman as Dr. Leinbach

Paul Lynde as Dr. Edward Dudley

Pat McCaffrey as Police Officer

John Fiedler as Warren Bloom – Mailman

John Carradine as Mr. Gateman

Jane Withers as Fanny Pike

Val Avery as Marty

Willis Bouchey as Mr. Bradley

John Hoyt as Barney Walters

Irwin Charone as Lester

The storyline of The Munsters

The Munsters was an American television sitcom that originally aired from September 1964 to May 1973 on NBC. The show featured a comedic look at the lives of the wealthy, eccentric, monstrously funny, and dysfunctional Munster family as they tried to adjust to life in suburban America. Whenever a new generation of humans creates a life that has been genetically engineered for fun and amusement, it becomes necessary for the natural order to provide otherwise ordinary people with the tools to deal with such creatures.

Rob Zombie Shares His (Bright) Perspective on The Munsters

Yesterday Rob Zombie took to Twitter to share some pics from his latest project: a new comic book series on “The Munsters.” Rob says that The Munsters is “a family of funny monsters. They’re not bad people, they’re just very, very different.” His take captures that sentiment. Based on these drawings it looks like this will be one wild ride! Be sure to check out the pics below and stay tuned for more details about this upcoming series.

The teaser for Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ recreates the show’s memorable beginning

This is a re-enactment trailer to Rob Zombie’s 2009 horror TV show “The Munsters”. Although it was created by the same crew as the original series which was produced in 1964, this trailer is 20 minutes long and has a much different feel. This is part of a larger marketing campaign for the show that Rob Zombie himself narrates. He speaks about twenty-two Munsters in the trailer, with special attention to Alice who he says is his girlfriend. Their relationship is also highlighted, giving viewers a name to attach themselves to. This trailer was completed over six days, from start to finish. The work was done with a single camera and a small crew at Zombie’s own home with no other distractions from the real-life Munsters.

