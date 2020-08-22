in-the-hamptons,-some-hosts-are-paying-for-party-guests-to-take-rapid-coronavirus-tests-at-the-door

(Newsdio) Dr. Asma Rashid goes to a lot of exclusive parties in New York these days — but for a different reason. Hosts are paying her big bucks to administer rapid coronavirus tests to guests at social events in the Hamptons, where the wealthy fled to seek refuge from the pandemic.

The tests have become a common feature before guests can be allowed into parties at the affluent seaside communities — and cost up to $500 per person, says Rashid, who runs a members-only medical concierge service.

And unlike regular tests, where people are waiting for days or even weeks, clients get their results on the spot. It’s a stark contrast to the rest of the country, where testing delays have been rampant. Experts say the longer turnaround has undermined the tests’ usefulness in identifying the virus and curbing its spread.

Hamptons party guests sign a consent to release their results once they’re out, Rashid said, which is usually within 10 to 30 minutes. The host then determines whether they’re allowed to enter.

“Instead of having hors d’oeuvres at the party, now the theme is let’s do rapid testing, really,” Rashid told Newsdio’s Anderson Cooper this week.