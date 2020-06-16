In the midst of the pandemic, a group of asylum seekers was transferred to a small rural Irish town. Then they started to test positive for Covid-19

He had been waiting months for a decision on his asylum status to be made. But the letter was not about that.

"I was scared for my life," said Misha, who asked that her real name not be used for fear that it might affect her asylum application.

About 100 people in total were transferred from a handful of centers, including a Dublin hotel where a guest from Italy reportedly had contracted the virus.

Just days after their arrival, one of the residents started showing symptoms, according to three people CNN spoke to. Then the rumors started.

The Cahersiveen community had been given so little time to prepare; Locals found out just a few days before the Skellig Star, rebuilt in 2006 with the promise of attracting tourists with a pool and other leisure facilities, became accommodation for asylum seekers.

Despite their lack of consultation and concern about losing business at the only major hotel in the city, the people of Cahersiveen welcomed the group and brought them clothes and toys. But when news began to surface that asylum-seekers were getting sick and were still shopping at local stores, people in the small town began to panic.

"Rural Ireland would love for these people to live in the community … they would be more than welcome," said Jack Fitzpatrick, president of the Cahersiveen Business and Community Alliance. "But this is not the way to do it, to put 100 people in a very congested hotel in the middle of a pandemic."

The outbreak, which quickly spread through the hotel, infecting 25 people at its peak, was declared on May 20 by the Executive of the Irish Health Service (HSE), but local residents and asylum seekers continue to push for that the center be closed, uniting as a united front in a series of demonstrations.

Under a system known as Direct Provision, overseen by the Irish Department of Justice and Equality and operated by private companies with lucrative contracts, asylum seekers are housed in emergency accommodation while waiting to find out whether they will be granted refugee status and permission to stay in the country.

Calls for reform of the system, initially introduced as an emergency measure by the state in 1999 after a sudden increase in asylum claims, have coincided with widespread global protests for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd in the United States. United.

Asylum seekers, many of whom are from African countries, have condemned the Direct Disposition for "institutionalized racism" by the government, arguing that no one else in the country is treated the same way as they are.

While their attractiveness is being evaluated, they are provided with free accommodation, food and public services, and have access to medical care and education, but have almost no autonomy and cannot choose where they live. And they can't apply for a work permit until at least eight months after their application process; They are expected to survive on a weekly allowance of € 38.80 ($ 43).

Commenting on the comparison between the direct provision and the murder of George Floyd earlier this month, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar He admitted that while some Direct Provision accommodations were poor and needed to change, "Ultimately, it is a service offered by the state … it involves people who receive free shelter, food, heating, lighting, medical care, education and also some money expenses. "

"It is not the same as a man killed by the police."

Decisions on asylum cases in Ireland can take years, a fact that has been criticized by the United Nations Refugee Agency, which recently called for the process to be speeded up. And the rejection rates are high, around 70%, according to recent figures. Dozens of people died waiting, according to a Freedom of Information request from The Irish Catholic.

Not fit for purpose

Ireland's Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green Party on Monday reached a draft agreement to form a new coalition government that, if ratified by members of all three parties, will end months of political stalemate since the country's election in February. It will also inject urgency into the reform of the Irish asylum system. One of the key commitments outlined in the agreement is a promise to end direct provision and replace it with an accommodation policy focused on a non-profit approach.

Liam Thornton, a law professor and an expert in Direct Provision, greeted the decision with cautious optimism. "After more than 20 years of government denial that something was wrong, it is interesting to see it," he told CNN. "While we have not been here before, implementation will be key."

Thornton tweeted : "Direct provision is one of the darkest chapters in Justice Department history. But people need to design, manage and implement such horror. New minds are needed as soon as possible."

Asylum seekers, human rights defenders and legal experts like Thornton say the pandemic has highlighted structural problems that have long existed in Ireland's asylum system. In the Covid-19 context, overcrowded conditions, often overcrowded, have become much more apparent.

"HSE has been advising us, and all of us, about social distancing, but there is no social distance where there is no space," Misha said.

"We shared bedrooms with strangers. We shared the dining room. We shared the salt shakers. We shared the hall. We shared everything. And if you looked at the whole situation, you couldn't really tell that he was fit. for the purpose. "

Misha says she watched in horror as people started to get sick around her, before being taken to makeshift isolation rooms. On March 24, the first suspected case of Covid-19 was reported at the center, the Justice Department admitted, adding that the person did not test positive. They did not say when the test was performed.

According to asylum seekers and a previous manager, testing of asylum seekers did not begin until weeks later, in mid-April. After the positive cases were confirmed, all Skellig Star residents were ordered to stay indoors and quarantine.

"I have verifiable evidence of a written communication from the Skellig Star to the Department of Justice and Equality on March 24 confirming a suspicious case of Covid-19. The resident in question was placed in isolation on March 20, a day after his arrival. to Cahersiveen, "Kerry's Member of Parliament Norma Foley said at a parliamentary committee special hearing on the government's Covid-19 response.

"The timeline may not be important to HSE or the Department of Justice and Equality, but it is very important to Skellig Star residents and the Cahersiveen community. This timeline unequivocally confirms that Covid-19 was bused in March 18 and March 19 to Skellig Star and the Cahersiveen community. "

In a statement to CNN regarding the timeline, the Department said it had made an "honest mistake" in not receiving the communication on March 24 and that "the Department did not intentionally … deceive or hide the facts" to the outbreak

After her roommate tested positive and they took her away to isolate herself in another center, Misha thought that someone would move her, so that the room could be disinfected. When no one came, he said he voiced his concerns with an on-site HSE worker, who told him there was no reason to worry.

"It was a shame on my intelligence," Misha said. She tested positive 10 days later.

The Irish Department of Justice told CNN that an HSE development worker was on site to monitor the health of residents and staff during the outbreak, and is now providing more general support, including access to services. of conventional health and integration in the local community.

The Department said it would continue to work closely with the managers of the HSE and Cahersiveen centers to ensure the well-being of all residents and staff, including offering all individual residents their own rooms and providing improved cleaning services. The center also intends to provide kitchen facilities so that residents can cook in their rooms, rather than eating together in a community dining room.

Townbe, the company that operates Skellig and three other Direct Provision centers, did not respond to CNN's request for comment. The Justice Department said it was unable to comment on the value of the Townbe contract until after two years, due to commercial sensitivity.

But the conditions outlined by the Justice Department differ dramatically from what two asylum seekers and a previous manager at the center described to CNN.

Fears of a second outbreak.

When Misha and the other asylum seekers arrived at the Skellig Star in mid-March, they said they found a vacation hotel that was not ready for guests, or that they were prepared to deal with the coronavirus. The central heating was broken, the rooms, which were smaller than the standard size, were not thoroughly cleaned, isolation rooms were not established, personal protective equipment was not made available and An Garda Síochána, the national police service from Ireland did not examine staff. .

Bulelani Mfaco, an activist who has been living in Provision Direct since 2017, detailed some of these conditions in a report for the Asylum Seekers Movement in Ireland (MASI), presenting recommendations for far-reaching system reforms. First on your list: Ensure an adequate standard of living that protects physical and mental health.

"Cahersiveen shows us that the model does not work," said Mfaco. "Offer vulnerable people to hoteliers, who have no training. There was no thought of the risk of gathering all these people, putting them on a bus and taking them to a remote village far from any health service."

Jack Fitzpatrick and other locals fear that those health services will be overloaded if another outbreak occurs.

The closest major hospital to Cahersiveen, which has a population of around 1,000, is 40 miles away. There are only two doctors in Cahersiveen, and an ambulance serves the entire remote Iveragh Peninsula, where the city is located.

"We were very lucky that no one died at the hotel and that we were able to stop the spread of the virus in the community," Fitzpatrick said.

"Our biggest fear is a second wave … We fear it will spread again like a forest fire at the hotel, but next time it could also go through the community. So we are basically doing everything we can to try to shut them down." down and move people to sort accommodation. "

City people demand the resignation of Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who they say misled the public over the Covid-19 outbreak at the Skellig Star.

Flanagan apologized to the Cahersiveen people, but said his department was unaware of the infection at the Dublin hotel before transferring the asylum seekers.

In the wake of the outbreak, Flanagan has asked the former Secretary General to review the Department's response to Covid-19 at direct supply centers like Cahersiveen.

Cahersiveen's Ciaran Quinlan told CNN that he is seeking a court order to close the center. He says he wants "to help these people get their own accommodation at the front door and get them out of the inadequate accommodation they are in."

Azwar Fuard, an asylum seeker who has acted as a spokesperson for the 70 residents remaining in the center, is asking Flanagan to grant Skellig Star residents amnesty to stay in Ireland.

Fuard, originally from Sri Lanka, was transferred from the same hotel as Misha in Dublin with his young family just as they began to feel established. Both Fuard and his wife had found work in the capital, had made friends, and their three-year-old daughter had started going to preschool. Being ripped from another life, he said, was like a double trauma.

Now he says the family of three is largely confined to a 12-foot x 13-foot room, with a private bathroom and no cooking or laundry facilities.

"We should at least have permission to stay so that we can have our home delivered, cook our own meals and keep ourselves and our families safe from the virus," Fuard said.