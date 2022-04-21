Marvel fans were buzzing this week when the Doctor Strange 2 trailer was released. In it, there are a few scenes that seem to hint at an upcoming Eternals movie. Could this be Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? One fan seems to think so and has put together a detailed theory on the matter. Read on to find out more!

Doctor Strange’s experience in the madness of the multiverse

The Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness seems to suggest that Doctor Strange will be facing off against some powerful enemies.

In one scene, we see him in what appears to be an alternate reality where he is being attacked by a group of people with strange powers.

One fan has theorized that these could be the Eternals, a race of super-powered beings who were created by the Celestials.

This would certainly set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a lead-in to an Eternals movie, which has been rumored to be in development.

Names of characters on the Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

After all, at this moment, everything is just supposition. But it’s fun to think about how the Doctor Strange sequel could be setting up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

Bruce Campbell

Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff

Jett Klyne as Tommy Maximoff

Soo Cole as Novice Warrior(uncredited)

Tony McCarthy as Police(uncredited)

Doctor Strange 2 Actor Suggests Marvel Compelled Steadily for the past Additions

While many aspects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are still under wraps, it seems that some last-minute changes were made to the film. In an interview with Empire, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong teased that there were “a few things” that ended up being different than what was originally planned. “I believe Marvel simply wanted to ensure we touched all the points with this one as it’s so interlaced with some other information coming up,” says the actor. Wong said. While he didn’t specify what those changes were, fans have already begun speculating that they could be related to the film’s possible ties to the Eternals. The Doctor Strange sequel is set to hit theaters in May 2021. Until then, fans will just have to keep theorizing about what the film could entail.

“I do not even sure Benedict Cumberbatch thinks whether he’s in this film pass or fail,” Bruce Campbell reveals of rewrites of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently undergoing significant reshoots, according to Bruce Campbell

The actor, who played Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise and had a cameo appearance as a Marvel character in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Also, it was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when he made the claim.

“I think Doctor Strange, the sequel, is going to be a mind-blower. Because they’re going to open up the multiverse and come up with some crazy s–t. I don’t even know if Benedict Cumberbatch knows if he’s in this movie or not, they keep reshooting it.”

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

Whether or not Campbell is just joking around remains to be seen. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on the other hand, has had a rocky development.

The film was originally supposed to be directed by Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first Doctor Strange movie, but he ended up leaving the project due to creative differences with Marvel.

Since Derrickson’s departure, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been hit with a series of delays.

With all of these delays, it’s possible that Campbell is onto something. And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will end up being a setup for Phase Four of the MCU.

Only time will tell, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Doctor Strange news.

What do you think of this theory? Do you think the Doctor Strange sequel could be set up for Phase Four of the MCU?