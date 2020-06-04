In the UK, face masks are compulsory on all public transport in England from June 15.

The rule could be applied by the British Transport Police, Britain's Minister for Transport Grant Shapps he said Thursday during a daily government briefing. Exceptions will be made for children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems.

Public transportation will also be increased with additional trains, buses, and subways added to existing routes, to reduce overcrowding as people return to work.

"It is not always possible to stay two meters away on public transport," said Schapps. Those who can work from home should continue to do so, he said.

Volunteers will deliver additional masks at public transportation stations. Shapps said people who do not comply "could" be fined.