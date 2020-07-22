In Venezuela, United States sanctions are only affecting

While Venezuela's dysfunctional economy is primarily the responsibility of the country's leader, Nicolás Maduro, the United States must acknowledge that its financial and sectoral sanctions have influenced the ruin of Venezuela.
Blocked access to US financial markets and a ban on dealings with state oil company PDVSA, along with corruption and mismanagement, have pushed oil exports to a minimum of 70 years, with the people Venezuelan suffering the consequences of loss of income.
While the economic impact of the pandemic has reduced vital remittances from abroad, the sanctions have also made it difficult for civil society and humanitarian organizations to receive much-needed funds for life-saving work.
As a former ambassador to South Africa from 2013 to 2017, I am well aware that economic pressure, when aligned with diplomacy, can sometimes support dramatic political progress.
As president of the Open Society Foundations, which supports responses to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, I have also seen the opposite: comprehensive sanctions that harm ordinary people and entrench the power of those at the top. This is what is happening now in Venezuela, with the accumulated odds against free and fair legislative elections in December, and an opposition divided and tarnished by scandals.
It is time for the United States to stop being part of the problem and to be part of an international effort to tackle the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.
Unfortunately, there appears to be little hope that this will happen under the Trump administration, especially with some Republican Party members eager to use fantasies of military intervention or regime collapse to inspire Florida voters in November. For their part, Democrats should keep their options open and avoid a battle to beat President Trump in Venezuela.
The need to lift all sanctions that contribute to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is clear. The remaining sanctions, targeting corrupt and abusive officials, must be aligned with diplomacy.
More broadly, it is time for Washington to step back and review its approach to the use of sanctions globally, with the State Department, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the US Foreign Relations Committee. Senate working to develop a set of principles to prevent a disaster like Venezuela from happening again.
From there, along with the governments of the European Union and Latin America, the United States should work with all political factions to build a path to free and fair elections.
US interests would be better served by prioritizing what Venezuelans need most to reclaim their destiny: addressing the humanitarian crisis that has caused millions of people to flee and eventually supporting Venezuelans in designing their own way back. to the polls, in that specific order.