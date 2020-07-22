In Venezuela, United States sanctions are only affecting

The magnitude of the Venezuelan crisis is shocking. According to the IOM migration group, almost five million people have left the country, almost a fifth of its entire population.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, many of those still in the country lacked access to food and other needs, and the World Food Program estimated in February that one in three Venezuelans was "food insecure and needed help". The recent National Survey on Living Conditions revealed that almost 80% of Venezuelans live in poverty, with 639,000 children with chronic malnutrition.

Now add the pandemic. Venezuela officially reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 104 deaths, and appears to be doing better than some of its neighbors, according to government-recorded totals, backed by efforts to contain the spread of the virus that include restrictions. of traffic imposed by the police, Reuters reported.

But there are obvious concerns about the reliability of data and official testing, given the political pressures and dire condition of all utilities and utilities (as an indication, more than 70% of hospitals reported water service failures in 2019).

There are also concerns about the country's ability to cope with expected infection and hospitalization rates seen elsewhere: Venezuela currently has fewer than 11,000 public hospital beds and fewer than 400 ventilators.

While Venezuela's isolation appears to have saved it from the immediate impact of the virus, its struggling healthcare system does not have the necessary equipment to handle the coming spike.

While Venezuela's dysfunctional economy is primarily the responsibility of the country's leader, Nicolás Maduro, the United States must acknowledge that its financial and sectoral sanctions have influenced the ruin of Venezuela.

Blocked access to US financial markets and a ban on dealings with state oil company PDVSA, along with corruption and mismanagement, have pushed oil exports to a minimum of 70 years, with the people Venezuelan suffering the consequences of loss of income.

Secondary sanctions against Russian oil company Rosneft, and pressure on others, have affected fuel imports from foreign refineries, creating gasoline shortages that prevent doctors and nurses from reaching hospitals, as The Washington Post reported in April. This, in a country with the largest oil reserves in the world.

While the economic impact of the pandemic has reduced vital remittances from abroad, the sanctions have also made it difficult for civil society and humanitarian organizations to receive much-needed funds for life-saving work.

Banks and sellers simply avoid any business with Venezuela, as The Wall Street Journal reported. The directives and exceptions of the United States Treasury that allow humanitarian transactions are not enough to activate the necessary aid flow.

As a former ambassador to South Africa from 2013 to 2017, I am well aware that economic pressure, when aligned with diplomacy, can sometimes support dramatic political progress.

As president of the Open Society Foundations, which supports responses to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, I have also seen the opposite: comprehensive sanctions that harm ordinary people and entrench the power of those at the top. This is what is happening now in Venezuela, with the accumulated odds against free and fair legislative elections in December, and an opposition divided and tarnished by scandals.

It is time for the United States to stop being part of the problem and to be part of an international effort to tackle the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Unfortunately, there appears to be little hope that this will happen under the Trump administration, especially with some Republican Party members eager to use fantasies of military intervention or regime collapse to inspire Florida voters in November. For their part, Democrats should keep their options open and avoid a battle to beat President Trump in Venezuela.

The need to lift all sanctions that contribute to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is clear. The remaining sanctions, targeting corrupt and abusive officials, must be aligned with diplomacy.

Using the sanctions as a scalpel, and not as a mallet, the United States should actively participate in additional humanitarian midwifery agreements, such as the recent initiative with the Pan American Health Organization, which allow international assistance to reach the country and eventually a way to free and fair elections.

More broadly, it is time for Washington to step back and review its approach to the use of sanctions globally, with the State Department, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the US Foreign Relations Committee. Senate working to develop a set of principles to prevent a disaster like Venezuela from happening again.

The United Nations is the only international actor with the capacity and experience to face a crisis like that of Venezuela. At the Security Council, the United States could advance a resolution based on minimal consensus with China and Russia to allow and support World Food Program operations in the country to prevent famine.

From there, along with the governments of the European Union and Latin America, the United States should work with all political factions to build a path to free and fair elections.

US interests would be better served by prioritizing what Venezuelans need most to reclaim their destiny: addressing the humanitarian crisis that has caused millions of people to flee and eventually supporting Venezuelans in designing their own way back. to the polls, in that specific order.