In Yemen's Aden, death rates from coronavirus are worse than deaths in wartime

Al Radwan Cemetery has expanded rapidly in recent months, with new graves crawling closer to the residential buildings that line it. "You can see my digging machine," says Saleh. "Right now I dug 20 graves."

Local medical authorities say death rates in Aden are increasing this year, despite relative calm in a war that devastated the site in previous years.

In the first half of May, the city recorded 950 deaths, almost four times more than the 251 deaths in the entire month of March, according to a report by the Ministry of Health.

Those 950 deaths in two weeks in May represent almost half the number of victims the city suffered in all of 2015, when the country's civil war was at its peak.

Back then, Aden was devastated by intense fighting, its streets destroyed by rockets and its houses dotted with bullets. Now the city's biggest killers are silent.

In addition to Covid-19, there is also an outbreak of mosquito-borne virus, known as the Chikungunya virus, and more than 100,000 known cases of cholera across the country. Many malnutrition centers and hospitals have closed due to lack of funds and doctors' concerns about their personal safety against the coronavirus. Flash floods this spring destroyed the city's power grid.

"Yemen has faced wars and cannot handle three pandemics, economic collapse and one war and the coronavirus," Dr. Ishraq Al-Subei, the health official responsible for the response to the disease, told CNN.

The official death toll from Covid-19 in southern Yemen is only 127. Health workers say they don't know what the actual number is, due to low testing capacity. But the huge increase in deaths in Aden is seen as a warning of the worst to come, as the health sector is overwhelmed and more people die from treatable diseases.

Looking for a hospital bed

Hmeid Mohammed, 38, had an agonizing journey that started with a mild fever at home.

His family was unable to find a hospital to take him when his fever began to rise rapidly in early May. He was in a coma when he was admitted to the only hospital in Aden designated to treat Covid-19 at the time.

"They brought him back to life," recalled his brother-in-law Anwar Motref.

He was diagnosed with meningitis, another common disease in Yemen. As soon as he showed signs of improvement, doctors advised him to leave the hospital to avoid becoming infected with Covid-19.

About a week later, his health deteriorated. Once again, the family went to different hospitals in an effort to admit it, but with little success. Eventually they found him a bed in an emergency room that he shared with six other people. Fluid filled her lungs and her kidneys were failing.

The family had the funds for medical treatment, but Aden's hospitals were closed or full. A search for a hospital admission that could perform surgery and dialysis in time to save him failed.

Mohammed died in late May, robbing his three children and his widow of the family's only bread winner.

"Who's to blame for all of this? We don't have a government, a state, or someone to help us in this country," Motref said at the family home in the rocky hills around Aden.

"Who should we complain to? We are tired of this life. Every morning we get up to listen to 10 to 15 people who died," he added.

The disappearance of aid and the collapse of the health sector

The weapons in Aden have become quieter in recent months, but the Yemen war has not disappeared.

Five years of conflict have begged the nation. Today more than half of its population depends on aid to survive.

But the United Nations now faces a potentially catastrophic funding deficit, about $ 1 billion, for this year. He warns of a collapse of the health sector and the possibility that the death toll in Yemen will continue to rise dramatically, possibly exceeding the total death toll during five years of war, when the country endured what was considered the "worst humanitarian crisis " of the world.

"We are one billion from our minimum target," Lise Grande, UN director of humanitarian operations in Yemen, told CNN. "So, in Covid's time, what this means is that we will see that about half of the hospitals that we are currently supporting in the country closed, and that will happen in the coming weeks."

"A week before the first Covid-19 case in Yemen was confirmed, we ran out of money and had to stop assignments for 10,000 front-line health workers across the country. In the middle of Covid, it's devastating "he added.

There are only 60 hospital beds dedicated to Covid-19 in Aden, which has a population of approximately 800,000. These are located in two hospitals operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF). The city has 18 fans, all in constant use, according to MSF.

Doctors and humanitarian workers say patients seek hospital treatment in the later stages of the disease, when it is likely too late to save them. And in most cases, there is no ability to treat them.

"Most cases are rejected because there are no fans available," Dr. Farouk Abduallah Nagy, head of the isolation department at Gomhuria Hospital, told CNN.

"The health sector was already weak before the outbreak. And it is getting worse and worse. The health sector is collapsing," said Caroline Seguin, communications officer for MSF in Aden.

Outside the city, the fight between separatists in the south and the government continues, compounding the effects of the ongoing five-year war between the Houthi rebels in the north and the frantic coalition backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In the south.

More than 112,000 people have died in airstrikes, shelling and shelling, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Events Data Project (ACLED).

Hundreds of thousands of people have been driven to camps as war refugees. There they face the risks of endemic diseases, malnutrition and overcrowding, all ideal conditions for the spread of a disease like Covid-19.

Mokhtar Ahmed, originally from the northern port city of Hodeidah, arrived at a camp on the outskirts of Aden three years ago.

"Cholera and wars are one thing and the crown is another," he told CNN, flanked by his two children.

"With the war, we move from one place to another and we settle … But with the crown, no matter where you go, it will find you."