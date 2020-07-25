Incident at Florida Air Force Base leaves one dead and one injured after a domestic dispute: officials

One person died and another was injured after a domestic dispute at a Florida Air Force base, officials said Friday.

An active shooter was reported at Hurlburt Field, 50 miles east of Pensacola, causing the base to close, authorities said.

The closing started around 4:30 p.m. – during which only essential personnel were allowed access to the base – and lasted just over an hour, said Second Air Force Lt. Janell Venerable, media relations officer for 1st Special Operations Wing (SOW). ) – said the host unit at the Fox News base.

One person was pronounced dead and another was injured, authorities said. The injured person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Details of the death and whether the shots were fired were not released.

In a statement, Col. Jocelyn J. Schermerhorn, commander of the first SOW, denounced domestic violence.

"My condolences go out to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy. Today there was an armed disturbance at our base that left one dead and the other wounded," he wrote. "The first special operations wing does not tolerate domestic violence. We constantly work to mitigate this unnecessary violence through our resources and on-base programs that are offered to all Hurlburt Field members."

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to assist Air Force authorities. A sheriff's spokesman declined to provide details of Friday's events.