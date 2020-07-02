Incidents of & # 39; banking while black & # 39; stand out when protesters draw attention to racism in the United States

"I have a client here, he is not our client, actually. He is trying to cash a check and the check is fraudulent. It does not match our records," says a bank employee in a recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN. .

For many African-Americans, what happened to McCowns in December 2018 is a common experience. Banking while Black is another entry in a growing list of people who call African-American people who do everyday things to the police.

In the McCowns case, while bank staff were unable to contact his employer to verify the check, he followed the protocol and provided two forms of identification and a fingerprint.

Police finally reached his employer and confirmed that the check was valid, and released him. The bank apologized and said its ATMs were "hypervigilant" after a series of incidents involving fraudulent checks. He later cashed his check at a different Huntington branch without incident.

"It was very embarrassing," McCowns said at the time. "The person who made that phone call – that manager, that cashier – who made that phone call, I feel like they were judging."

A branch manager used a racial slur against him

Racial profiling in financial institutions often occurs, but most people rarely report it or file lawsuits because such cases are difficult to prove, attorneys said. Others simply make their deposits or cash their checks and continue.

But with the growing protest against systemic racism since the murder of George Floyd, more black people are sharing their banking experiences. Last month, Florida attorney and businessman Benndrick Watson filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo, accusing a bank manager of using racial slurs while trying to open an account.

Watson had a personal checking account at the bank and was at a branch near Tampa to open a business account for his law firm in April of last year. As the banker searched corporate records, Watson told CNN that he discovered he owned a record label business and began asking questions.

"It is almost as if they do not believe he had a business," he said.

The cashier brought in a branch manager who began reviewing Watson's information on his computer. Then the manager suddenly called him a N *** er.

"My jaw literally dropped. I was scared and I said 'did he really say that?'" Watson said. "I lay back. He started talking. He started freaking me out. It was hard to explain."

The branch manager apologized, said he was not serious, and described it as "a slip of the tongue," Watson said. He quickly gathered up his things and ran to his car.

"When you go to the bank, your guard is down. You don't expect to be called a racist word" Benndrick Watson

"When you go to the bank, you are off guard. You don't expect to be called a racist word," Watson said. "I was a customer at this bank. I had been at this bank. It hurt physically."

Watson said he wants to publicize his case in hopes that it will help banks improve their relationships with small black business owners.

Shortly after the incident, his lawyer Rodal contacted the bank on behalf of his client. The regional manager wrote a letter to Watson apologizing and describing the incident as unacceptable.

"Although it seems that the expression of the offensive term was not intentional, we understand that it made his client feel uncomfortable and for good reason," the regional manager wrote in the letter Rodal sent to CNN. "Wells Fargo does not tolerate that kind of language, under any circumstances, and we have taken corrective action against the former branch manager."

In a statement to CNN, Wells Fargo said the branch manager has resigned as the bank was preparing to fire him and is not eligible to rehire him.

"We are very sorry and we apologize for what must have been a horrible experience," the statement said. "Wells Fargo does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We take all allegations of discrimination against our customers and employees very seriously and take steps to address them."

A cashier refused to deposit your check

Michigan resident Sauntore Thomas recently settled with a bank on a racial discrimination lawsuit he filed this year after a teller refused to deposit his checks.

In January, he had gone to a TCF Bank branch in Livonia to open a savings account and deposit settlement checks in a racial discrimination case against his former employer. He had a checking account at the bank.

A bank employee asked how he got the money and called police to report that he was trying to deposit fraudulent checks, according to the lawsuit. Four police officers arrived and questioned him.

"Something else was going on here," said his attorney, Deborah Gordon, at the time. "And in my opinion, there is only one thing: banking while Black does."

Sauntore went to a different bank, opened an account and deposited his checks without any problem. In a statement to CNN at the time, the bank apologized.

"The local police should not have been involved. We strongly condemn racism and discrimination of any kind," he said. "We took extra precautions involving large deposits and cash requests, and in this case, we were unable to validate the checks."

Following the filing of the lawsuit, he has since met with TCF board chairman Gary Torgow.

"He is comfortable with his assurances that the incident that occurred was an unfortunate mistake and does not reflect the way the bank does business," Gordon told CNN.

The law makes it difficult to seek redress

Since the murder of Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis and the demands for justice and corporate responsibility, there are increasing calls for banks to tackle racial profiling.

Racial discrimination has happened in banks for years with limited legal resources, legal experts said.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited discrimination in companies like theaters, restaurants, and hotels, but banks are not on the list, making it difficult for people with profiles in financial institutions to win lawsuits in federal court, according to Gordon, a civil rights attorney. .

"This act was written in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement when African Americans were dealing with the inability to sit at a lunch counter, stay in a motel, or go to the movies," Gordon said. "The 1964 law sought to address only these violations that were very much in the public eye. The law needs to be amended, but I doubt it is."

Some states have passed measures that address the gaps. In Michigan, a Civil Rights Act passed in 1976 covers almost everything, Gordon added.

Some banks pledge to make efforts to ensure a welcoming environment for minorities.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited discrimination in some companies, but banks are not on the list

"As a Minneapolis-based company, we asked questions at the time about how we could help enact changes in systemic inequities, socially and financially, that have contributed to what was a recurring tragedy," said the Director of Diversity at the Bank of States. United, Greg Cunningham.

He urged large companies and their leaders to develop meaningful relationships with black-owned companies and to actively denounce systemic racism.

Wells Fargo said he is committed to a number of changes, including supporting black companies to ensure that the company's diversity and inclusion efforts lead to significant change.

"All managers will be required to participate in a new interactive, live program designed specifically to meet today's challenges," Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said last month. "This will go far beyond current standardized training that is inadequate for the challenge."

The bank is committed to using such incidents to train employees and ensure better services.

"The most useful and valuable approach we can take with the interaction of each client and our employees is to learn from them and continue to ensure that our policies, processes and training support fairness and equity for each client or non-client with whom we interact. ", said.

TCF has implemented mandatory training on unconscious bias for employees and conducted a review of its policies and procedures to ensure equal treatment for all clients, spokeswoman Randi Berris said.

But as companies carefully scrutinize their policies after the Floyd murder, some bank leaders admit that more work needs to be done to build trust with minorities.