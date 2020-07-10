Income taxes are due July 15. This is what you need to know







Covid-19 has made a difficult tax filing season. Since many IRS employees worked from home and local tax assistance offices were closed, it was difficult for taxpayers to get answers to their questions. It also led to an accumulation of paper returns.

Meanwhile, the agency had more work than usual after being commissioned in late March to process the more than 160 million direct stimulus payments, a key part of Congress' economic response to the pandemic.

At the end of June, the IRS had processed almost 11% fewer returns than at the same time last year, and received 3.5% less.

If you haven't filed yet, here is what you need to know.