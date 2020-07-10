Income taxes are due July 15. This is what you need to know

Covid-19 has made a difficult tax filing season. Since many IRS employees worked from home and local tax assistance offices were closed, it was difficult for taxpayers to get answers to their questions. It also led to an accumulation of paper returns.
Meanwhile, the agency had more work than usual after being commissioned in late March to process the more than 160 million direct stimulus payments, a key part of Congress' economic response to the pandemic.
At the end of June, the IRS had processed almost 11% fewer returns than at the same time last year, and received 3.5% less.
If you haven't filed yet, here is what you need to know.
Taxpayers can request an extension until October 15
As usual, taxpayers have the option of requesting an extension to file their taxes. To request overtime, the taxpayer must submit a form before July 15, which requires an estimate of their tax liability. Then the full return must be submitted on October 15.
But if any money is owed, it still needs to be paid by July 15. The IRS does have some payment plans available if a taxpayer cannot pay the full amount at this time.
Your refund may be higher than expected
This year, the IRS will pay interest on refunds issued after April 15, the original tax deadline. That applies to statements filed before July 15.
Taxpayers who issued a refund between April 15 and June 30 will earn 5% interest and those who receive it between June 30 and September 30 will earn 3% interest.
The status of a tax refund can be verified online on the IRS website.
In a normal year, the IRS pays interest on late refunds issued more than 45 days after the tax filing deadline. It also charges interest when taxpayers do not pay on time.
Online archive. There is a huge backlog of paper returns
Taxpayers who have already filed a paper return and are owed refunds may be waiting a while for their money.
A huge backlog of paper returns, along with other mail, piled up in trailers as IRS employees were told to work from home. They started returning to the workplace in late May.
As of May 16, the agency estimated it had an order book of approximately 4.7 million paper returns. But the number that still needs to be processed could be much higher, according to a report by the Inspector General of the Treasury for the Tax Administration. The actual number will not be known until all mail is opened, which could take months, he said.
The IRS recommends that individuals file electronically if they have not already done so, and choose direct deposit if they are due a refund.
There is still time to contribute to IRAs
Contributions made through July 15 to a traditional IRA are deductible on a 2019 tax return.
Taxpayers can put up to $ 6,000 in their IRA accounts during the fiscal year 2019. (Those over 50 can save up to $ 7,000). Those contributions are tax deductible or partially deductible depending on your income and whether your spouse is covered by a workplace retirement account.
Most state returns must also be submitted by July 15
Most state individual income tax deadlines were also postponed until July 15, but not all states did the same.
Hawaii delayed it until July 20 and the deadline has passed and Idaho and Virginia. New Hampshire left him on April 15.