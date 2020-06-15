Increased catch, increased throttling and more

Over the past week, we've delved into some of the best things in New York sports history, from swaps to pop culture cameos and free agents to stadiums. Here's a look at five more categories.

The Best Catch in New York Baseball History – Willie Mays

Baseball may have seen bigger catches, but never witnessed a more legendary one. It was September 29, 1954, the first game of the 1954 World Series, when Vic slugger Vic Wertz came to the plate with the score tied in the eighth inning at the Polo Grounds. The runners were first and second. Wertz made a 2-1 count against left-handed reliever Don Liddle, then shot a deep shot to center field, sending the 23-year-old Mays running backwards, looking over his left shoulder.

The ball traveled more than 420 feet through the horseshoe-shaped stadium in Upper Manhattan, before Mays made the magnificent catch over his shoulder, then quickly spun and threw it into the infield, as his hat flew, to prevent the runners will advance. The 97-win Giants would take Game 1 in additional innings, then complete an unlikely and annoying 111-win sweep of the Indians to claim the New York club's first World Series title in 21 years.

Mays never believed that "The Catch", now immortalized at the top of the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award, was his greatest defensive feat, but no other capture will be as iconic.

The Greatest Strangler in New York Sports History – 2004 Yankees

Without historical context, the 2004 ALCS could be considered the worst collapse in the history of sport. In 115 years of postseason baseball, no other team has lost a 3-0 series lead.

But much more was at stake, in addition to a World Series spot. The Red Sox had not won a title in 86 years. The Yankees had won 26 titles since they acquired Babe Ruth from Boston. At the 2003 ALCS, the Yankees overcame baseball's biggest rivalry, capturing the pennant with a return to Game 7 and Aaron Boone's dramatic home run.

A year later, the Yankees were three one-sweep outs, with the best closer of all time on the mound. Unbeknownst to everyone at the time, the disaster began when Mariano Rivera hiked Kevin Millar, allowing pinch runner Dave Roberts to steal the second and then score the tie run. David Ortiz finished Game 4 with a 12-inning homer and then hit a single in the 14th to win Game 5 after the Yankees bullpen squandered a two-run lead in the eighth.

Back in the Bronx, Game 6 was sealed by Curt Schilling, the bloody sock and Bronson Arroyo's illegal slap by Alex Rodríguez. Then a knockout in the second inning decided Game 7, through Johnny Damon's grand slam. Boston celebrated in The Bronx, then won the first of four titles this century.

The Best Dynasty in Sports in New York – Yankees 1949-53

The only team in history to win five consecutive World Series titles reigns among the Yankees' multiple dynasties. After a third-place finish similar to a typo in 1948, the Yankees hired Casey Stengel as manager despite posting a combined record of 534-682 in Brooklyn and Boston.

His fortune changed over the next five years with six Hall of Fame members (Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Phil Rizzuto, Johnny Mize), two MVPs (Rizzuto, Berra), 13 All-Stars (DiMaggio , Mantle, Berra, Rizzuto, Mize, Tommy Henrich, Vic Raschi, Allie Reynolds, Tommy Byrne, Jerry Coleman, Ed Lopat, Gil McDougald, Johnny Sain) and a Rookie of the Year (McDougald).

The past made a beautiful transition into the future with Mantle taking over in center field, following DiMaggio's retirement after the 1951 World Series victory over the Giants. Despite lacking a historically dominant season like other Yankees dynasties (i.e., 1927, 1961, 1998), this group's unprecedented span required three title wins over the loaded Dodgers (1949, 1952, 1953). The title race ended in 1954, when the Yankees failed to reach the American League pennant after winning 103 games, the most they had won in 12 years.

Joe Namath's numbers (173 touchdowns, 220 interceptions, 50.1 completion percentage) will never adequately explain his talent, balance and impact. His words three days before Super Bowl III: "I have news for you, we are going to win the game, I guarantee it." – It still transmits the aura.

After the Packers dominated the first two games of the AFL-NFL World Championship, the NFL Baltimore Colts entered the 1969 title match seen as perhaps the best team in football history. The new AFL Jets entered as 18-point losers, a Super Bowl extension surpassed once in the next 50 years.

Still, when Namath heard a heckler at the Miami Touchdown Club, he responded by predicting one of the biggest surprises in sports history. The 15-1 Colts soon discovered that the 25-year-old quarterback's brazen confidence was justified. While the Jets defense kept Baltimore scoreless until the last minutes of the game, Namath held the ball for more than 36 minutes, repeatedly connecting with George Sauer and feeding Matt Snell for the shocking 16-7 win at Orange. Bowl.

After completing 17-of-28 passes for 206 yards and earning MVP honors, the only quarterback in Super Bowl history without a touchdown pass to win the award, Broadway Joe memorably trotted off the field, holding his index finger up in the air. .

Best Goal in New York Sports History – Stephane Matteau

Howie Rose secured the name: "Matteau! Matteau! Matteau! – would ring forever. Without Stephane Matteau's wrapping goal in double overtime in Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, the chants of" 1940 " They could still be ringing in the heads of Rangers fans.

Matteau missed most of the Rangers Dominant Presidents Trophy during the regular season, joined the team in late March after a Chicago trade, and appeared in just 12 games with the team before a packed postseason pressure, where he was tasked with the Rangers for the longest drought in the league's Stanley Cup championship. After passing the first two rounds, the Rangers faced elimination in New Jersey in Game 6, but Mark Messier collected his guarantee of winning the game with a third period hat trick.

In Game 7, the Rangers seemed ready for their first conference championship since 1979, until Valeri Zelepukin stunned Madison Square Garden with a goal that tied the game with 7.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Matteau, who had won Game 3 with a double overtime goal, ended the incredible suspense and agony at 4:24 of another second overtime, pounced behind the net and slipped the most important goal in the history of the Rangers to rookie Martin Brodeur, allowing The Rangers will soon win their first title in 54 years.