Increased risk of lung cancer seen with two new germline mutations







NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – Two recently identified germline gene variants are associated with an increased risk of lung cancer, researchers report.

"We were surprised to find new variants that had not previously been associated with cancer or other diseases," Dr. Christopher I. Amos of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas told Reuters Health.

Although hereditary factors are important in the pathogenesis of lung cancer, only rare germline mutations responsible for the etiology of lung cancer have been reported. Still, these mutations can confer up to an 80% lifetime risk of developing cancer and influence up to 10% of cancers diagnosed annually.

Dr. Amos and colleagues used data from two independent data sets comprising more than 39,000 individuals of European descent to identify reliable germline mutations that highly affect the risk of lung cancer and to discover new genes involved in the etiology of lung cancer.

They identified two variants, rs56009889 and rs150665432, which were associated with a more than doubled increase in the odds of having lung cancer, the researchers report in Nature Communications.

The first variant maps within the ATM tumor suppression gene and results in a L2307F nonsense mutation in the FAT domain that regulates ATM activity. Carriers of this variant were 4.19 times more likely to develop lung cancer. The increase in risk was significant among women (3.22 times more likely) and for lung adenocarcinoma (2.48 times more likely).

All five L2307F homozygotes in these data sets had adenocarcinoma of the lung.

"The L2307F variant of the ATM gene we identified occurs quite frequently in Ashkenazi Jews, in just over 4% of the population carrying this variant," said Dr. Amos.

The second variant is mapped within KIAA0930 and encodes Q4X, resulting in truncation of the full-length protein, the function of which is unknown, from 409 to three amino acids. Q4X carriers were 2.59 times more likely to develop lung cancer, and the 29 homozygotes in the discovery set developed lung cancer.

KIAA0930 was significantly overexpressed in lung cancer cells, compared to normal lung samples, whereas ATM showed limited variability of expression. KIAA0930 was also downregulated in most carcinomas that develop from epithelial cells, suggesting that it is a candidate gene associated with carcinoma.

"Given the high prevalence of the ATM mutation in the Ashkenazi Jewish people, personalized screening based on this and other risk-influencing genotypes may be warranted for this population, just as Ashkenazi Jewish individuals have precision based screening in the highest prevalence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 Mutations in this population, "said Dr. Amos.

"The KIAA0930 gene has not been well studied, and the interpretation of our finding of a mutation that truncates its expression is new and needs to be replicated," he said.

"These studies reinforce the value of large collaborative studies, allowing us to identify a novel variant that is at increased risk for specific populations," said Dr. Amos.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar from the Cancer Genetics Research Group, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, in Katra, India, who recently identified a genetic variant of TP63 associated with the risk of lung cancer in a northern Indian population, said to Reuters Health via email: "The high genetic risks associated with these variants carry potential clinical benefits in using these variants to identify individuals who would most benefit from screening programs, as well as suggestions for therapeutic goals."

"Identifying new germline mutations related to lung cancer could greatly improve our understanding of the etiology of lung cancer," said Dr. Kumar, who was not involved in the new work. "Medications that specifically target these mutations or their by-products are within reach, as there are many studies in which ATM inhibitors have been used in isolation or in combination with other medications."

The study was not commercially funded, and the authors report that there are no conflicts of interest.

SOURCE: https://go.nature.com/2ziu9q2 Nature Communications, online May 11, 2020.

SOURCE: https://go.nature.com/2ziu9q2 Nature Communications, online May 11, 2020.




